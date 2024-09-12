Lily Muni He Steps in to Clarify Her Chili Nail Art Is Not a ‘Welcome’ for Carlos Sainz at Williams

Lily Muni posted on TikTok showcasing her recently done nail art. The theme of the nail art was based on golf. Most of the nails were green, but one stood out, with a white background and a chili pepper on it. The F1 community flooded in the comments suggesting Alex Albon‘s girlfriend was welcoming Carlos Sainz to Williams. However, she came out and clarified the reason behind her nail art.

THIS IS SO EMBARRASSING WHAT IS WRONG WITH SAINZ FANS IJBOL pic.twitter.com/IPqcHHtJCm — nindi | MONZA MAGIC (@veee_ate) September 12, 2024

A fan commented on Lily’s TikTok, “Golf n chili might be Lily welcoming Carlos to the Williams family”. Albon’s girlfriend clarified the fans’ presumption as she replied, “The chili has been my logo since I started playing golf professionally when I was 19. It’s inspired by Chengdu, my hometown in China, and my love for spicy foods!”

Sainz was given the nickname “Chilli” by his friends back in the past because of his name’s resemblance to Charlie and his fiery nature in general. Many fans confused Lily’s nail art for the same reason. Also, the fact that Sainz himself is a huge golfer and most recently took part in the Netflix Cup.

Muni He is a professional Golfer and plays in the LPGA Tour. Many of her fans were shocked when the F1 fans thought the golf nail art was for Sainz. They came out and explained that her life doesn’t revolve around F1 and that relating her job to Sainz was a lapse on the F1 fans’ end.

f1 fans recognise women are their own people challenge https://t.co/fCRFqS5INX — kmart microcelebrity (@svnofhearts) September 12, 2024

Saying golf for Carlos when it’s literally her job??? Worms for brains — abigailwantstoread (@readingandf1) September 12, 2024

shes a PRO GOLF PLAYER they’ve gotta be moronic — J (@pepitoluver) September 12, 2024

f1tok showing that they’re brainless once again https://t.co/2XV58rYPcG — natalia (@piastriyaoi) September 12, 2024

Regardless, Lily is very much involved in F1 and can be spotted in the paddock multiple times over the years. In fact, Albon, like many F1 drivers of the current generation has started playing golf with his girlfriend teaching her.