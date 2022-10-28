“FIA is too kind to George Russell” – Carlos Sainz remains frustrated with his DNF at USGP

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz (55) of Team Spain arrives at the track before practice for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

George Russell tagged Carlos Sainz at the first corner in USGP which saw the latter retire from the race and lose championship points.

Following the collision between Carlos Sainz and George Russell at the USGP, the FIA gave the Briton a five-second penalty but that did not seem enough to the Spanish driver.

Even after one week after the incident, Sainz remains dissatisfied and frustrated with how his race at the United States Grand Prix turned out.

Motorsport-total.com says that Sainz is still wondering how such an incident can happen in the top 4. The Ferrari driver is angry despite apologies from Russell.

While Sainz appreciated Russell’s apology, he said that it doesn’t make him happy and believes that FIA was a little too kind to Russell.

What happened at the USGP?

The USGP last weekend turned into a nightmare for the Ferrari driver. Sainz had qualified P1 and was hoping to take the lead in the race or at least finish on the podium.

But that plan was crushed by Mercedes’ Russell who tagged Sainz at Turn 1 after the latter had been overtaken by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen right after lights out.

The Spanish driver spun on the track as Russell collided with him and fell to the back of the grid before retiring from the race after suffering a water leak.

The stewards handed a five-second penalty to Russell for causing the crash which he served in his first pit stop of the race and finished P5. But, Sainz had to go back to the garage as the collision came down much worse on him.

What’s next for Carlos Sainz?

After 19 rounds of racing in the 2022 season, Sainz stands at P5 in the standings with 202 points in his bag chasing P4. He is surrounded by the Mercedes drivers with George Russell holding P4 with 218 points and Lewis Hamilton holding P6 with 198 points.

To deliver a much stronger result at the end of the 2022 season, the Spaniard needs to score more points than the Mercedes duo.

Heading into the Mexican GP this weekend, however, Sainz has predicted a six-way battle for the win between Red Bulls, Ferraris and the Mercedes.

The track at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez offers high altitude which forces drivers to be on maximum downforce. Sainz believes that this would make the race interesting at the Mexican GP unless suddenly someone adapts to this altitude much better than the others.

