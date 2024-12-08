FIA Makes Special Arrangements for Lewis Hamilton to Celebrate Last Race With Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton had an awful final qualifying session for Mercedes at the Yas Marina circuit on Saturday. Just one bollard that came under his car for a few corners compromised the seven-time world champion’s final lap in Q1 and he only ended up P18. While Hamilton has virtually little chance of getting a podium in his last race in Mercedes’ colors, the FIA has ensured that the #44 driver gets to celebrate and bid farewell to the Silver Arrows in style.

The FIA has released a document that stipulates the post-race procedure for parc ferme and the podium ceremony in Yas Marina. As per that document, besides the top three finishers of the race, Hamilton‘s car will also be allowed to stay on the grid for the post-championship celebrations.

“After taking the chequered flag the top three (3) drivers and driver of car 44 (if outside of top three(3)) should stay on track, drop to the back of the field and then proceed directly to the Grid where there will be the opportunity for post-championship celebrations”.

The illustration in the document also shows a place for the #44 driver to park his Mercedes W15 beside the podium sitters of the Abu Dhabi GP. This, of course, if Hamilton finishes outside the top three.

Naturally, as is the custom for every season finale, the top three and the world champion can do donuts on the starting grid. Many other drivers ignore this guideline to still do donuts on other parts of the track. However, Hamilton too may be permitted to do donuts, following the FIA’s special arrangements in the post-race procedure.

It is not a huge surprise, as all stakeholders of the sport, including the FIA, understand how big of a tremor it is to see Hamilton part ways with Mercedes after 2024. The Briton will move to Ferrari for next season, which has been the biggest driver transfer in F1 history.