FIA propose Wind Tunnel time punishment to Red Bull for $1.8 Million Budget cap breach

Red Bull has rejected the FIA’s proposal of 25% Wind tunnel time deductions as the team believes it hasn’t breached the 2021 F1 budget cap.

As per the latest reports, Red Bull has breached the F1’s $145 Million Budget cap. The constructors have exceeded the limit by $1.8 Million. The team stated the catering services for the team were the reason for exceeding the costs.

F1 teams and rival fans have been restless since the news broke out ahead of the Asian leg of the 2022 F1 season. Teams have called for tight scrutiny and punishments on the team.

This side of the debate, led by Mercedes, also believes the team must be stripped of the 2021 Driver’s title won by Max Verstappen. Max won the race after a controversial ruling by the slightest margin over Lewis Hamilton.

The reason we haven’t heard more from the FIA on the budget cap situation up to now is that Red Bull maintains it was within the cap and did not overspend. That means no agreement has been reached so far despite negotiations on next steps (as the regulations allow) #F1 — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) October 20, 2022

Mercedes believe that even the slightest advantage would have played a significant part in winning the title. But that would be unnecessary and a little over the top.

The FIA has suggested they will be in talks with Red Bull and will be proposing alternatives. And one such proposal might have already reached the table of Christian Horner.

What Penalty did FIA propose to Red Bull?

After the 2022 Japanese GP, Red Bull was found guilty of “procedural and minor overspend breaches”. The FIA confirmed that the team had overspent their allocated budget and called for an investigation.

As the breach was well within 5% of the total budget, it was categorised as a ‘minor budget’ by the FIA. Hence it is highly unlikely that Red Bull would be stripped of their 2021 or 2022 titles.

The FIA has made an offer to Red Bull for the terms of an “accepted breach agreement” for them breaching the cost cap. Details, as with all issues on this matter, are confidential for now. Now Red Bull have to decide whether to accept or go before an adjudication panel — Andrew Benson (@andrewbensonf1) October 20, 2022

But the entire cost-cap saga has been closely followed by fans and rival teams. Hence the FIA has to take action or it would see multiple teams breach the budget in the following seasons.

Hence the FIA has proposed a 25% time deduction in the wind tunnel testing ahead of the 2023 season. The team will also be asked to pay a fine. But Red Bull has outright rejected FIA’s proposed sentence.

What is Red Bull’s stance in Cost Cap Drama?

Red Bull believes the minor overspending holds no ground as the team abided by the cost cap. The Milton Keynes outfit claimed it interpreted the rules differently and did not overspend to improve the performance of its car.

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner was spotted in the F1 paddock at COTA discussing with the FIA boss, FIA President Mohammed bin Sulayem. The team had even called a press conference on Thursday, ahead of the 2022 US GP.

But the team called off the conference and insisted that the team will be discussing the terms with Bin Sulayem first. And the FIA Boss’s negotiations with Red Bull have been criticised.

Red Bull 2023 will already have 70% / 2000 = 1400 hours SiM cfd and 70% / 400 = 280 hours gallery. Any sanctions ‘agree’/ABA (-25% not confirmed) on the development would lead RBR to have half the hours with respect to the reference C value

-30% from FERRARI

-35% from MERCEDES — Giuliano Duchessa (@GiulyDuchessa) October 22, 2022

Red Bull has two roads ahead. Wither the team can accept the terms of the Accepted Breach Agreement and take the Wind tunnel penalty.

Or the team can challenge the ruling, invoking an investigation by the Cost Cap Adjudication Panel. If so, the matter could drag on for another six months.

Red Bull founder’s family to decide

Red Bull’s Budget saga has become a PR nightmare for the entire organisation. And so much so that the family of the energy drinks founder have stepped in.

The Red Bull F1 team have received orders from Dietrich Mateschitz’s family that they must be consulted before agreeing. For Red Bull, their entire brand image is at stake.

Is there any news regarding the budget cap? @fia president Mohammed bin Sulayem and @redbullracing TP Christian Horner had a chat in the paddock. They talked for 15 minutes, now in the hospitality of RBR. #Formula1 #f1 #USGP #AustinGP pic.twitter.com/Mfr8lUaGPf — Tom Kollmar (@TomKollmar) October 21, 2022

Mateschitz is reported not in good health with some rumours suggesting the Austrian Billionaire has passed away. This could explain the delay in the decision taken by Red Bull.

If the Cost Cap Adjudication Panel steps in a thorough investigation will be called upon. This is the final step and the decision of the panel is final. Which could even result in severe penalties for the team.

