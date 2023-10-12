FIA Tire Interference Worked in Favor of McLaren as Andrea Stella Reveals Red Bull Failed to Flex Its True Muscle

Just before the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix was about to be run, the FIA came in with a last-minute mandate. As per this directive, every new set of tires could only do a mandated 18 laps per stint. According to McLaren team principal, Andrea Stella, this FIA mandate is what gave the team an apparent edge over Red Bull as it thwarted the true potential of the Milton-Keynes-based outfit, per Motorsport.com.

Advertisement

Ever since the sport raced at the Lusail International Circuit back in 2021, there have been massive concerns regarding tire degradation and overall safety related to it. With limited evaluated running, given it was a Sprint Weekend, the sport wasn’t sure if the tires could take the intense kerbing of the track. Hence, the maximum 18-lap stint mandate. This turned the race into a guaranteed 3-stopper and when each driver would pit was a given.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/f1newslive_/status/1711003271551218135?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

During the entire race, Max Verstappen did not look like he was in complete control. He wasn’t able to emulate the gaps he’s pulled in the past this season. It was obvious that as soon as Verstappen’s tires came into their own, he had to cut short his stint and wasn’t able to maximize the RB19’s inherent pace.

Despite McLaren’s Qatar efforts, Red Bull is still a class apart

Ever since the British GP, the Papaya team has looked very strong. The revamped MCL60 package seems to be working really well for them. Naturally, at Qatar, they were expected to perform. Even then, Red Bull seemed like the fastest car on track despite their hands being tied by the FIA’s tire mandate.

Stella explained, “I think first of all the leader’s strategy is a little sub-optimal from a race time point of view, because it is the safest strategy when you add in the margin. It protects you from a late safety car, so there is a flattering element in the fact that they were on a strategy that loses time. I am not sure how much they were pushing. I was certainly perceiving that maybe Max didn’t have so much in hand like he had other times.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/insidelinef1pod/status/1712010717472207191?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While the Bulls still remain the team to beat, and Verstappen proved it with another comfortable win, Stella is hopeful that in the coming races McLaren can finally find out if Qatar was an outlier or a real statement that they are indeed catching Max Verstappen and Co.

Advertisement

McLaren is dangerously close to Red Bull’s crown

After a disappointing start to the 2023 season, the boys and girls back at Woking have done a phenomenal job to turn their season around. A testament to this fact is the consecutive double-podium glory they’ve witnessed at the Japanese and Qatar GP.

The next logical step forward for the team is now to challenge for wins. While developmental focus on the MCL60 would’ve stopped now, the focus is very much on 2024 for wins. A good baseline is now under their belts, it’s only a matter of time before we know if they have capitalized on it or not.

That being said, while McLaren are expected to be the closest rivals to the Bulls in 2024, the Milton-Keynes-based outfit are still the favorites to run away with all the accolades in the coming seasons.