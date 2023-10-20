“Sergio Perez’s Relationship With Red Bull is Broken”: Ex-F1 Driver Believes Christian Horner Is Frustrated With Mexican Race Driver

Despite sitting in P2 in the driver’s standings, Sergio Perez is going through an arduous time with Red Bull. The Mexican has failed to make it to Q3 on several occasions this season and continues to lose out on his points lead against Lewis Hamilton in the driver’s standings. Keeping the same in mind, former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer, while appearing on Spotify’s F1: Chequered Flag Podcast, thinks that Red Bull’s team principal, Christian Horner, is growing frustrated with the 33-year-old.

Following the Suzuka GP, rumors of Perez getting the axe from Red Bull grow stronger each day. A few reports suggest the Austrian team has already told Perez they will be parting ways with him at the end of the 2023 season, despite his contract running till the end of next season. Per the panel on the Podcast, there seems to be little doubt about the rumors not being true.

Joylon Palmer believes not much is left in the relationship between Sergio Perez and Red Bull

The hot topic in every podcast and every news headline is the future of Sergio Perez at Red Bull. The same was the topic of discussion when the panel in Spotify’s F1: Chequered Flag Podcast sat down for a conversation. While addressing the alleged retirement rumors of Perez, the panel believes the announcement might come at the end of the season, should it be true.

Meanwhile, Palmer took the opportunity to point out the dysfunctional relationship between Perez and Red Bull to provide further credibility to the rumors.

“I feel like Perez’s relationship with Red Bull is broken down at this point. And speaking of Christian Horner- he’ll never say particularly negative things about his driver, but it is the way that he says things about Checo.”

Palmer added he spoke to Horner during the Austrian GP, and he could tell there was a lot of frustration within Horner when speaking about Perez. However, there is still hope for Perez as the top personnel in Red Bull have shown signs of supporting the Mexican, should he deliver on the demands of the team.

Red Bull has given one last chance to Perez to save his seat

Following the continued slump despite having the mid-season break to recuperate, Perez has shown little signs of improvement. However, both Horner and Helmut Marko have chosen to show faith in the Mexican despite being unhappy with his performance. A few weeks ago, Horner mentioned Perez’s future with the team was secure till the end of his contract, and he only needed to perform to the best of his abilities.

Meanwhile, Marko wants Perez to ensure Hamilton does not overtake him in the driver’s standings. Should the Guadalajara-born driver ensure a P2 finish in the championship, there is little doubt that Red Bull will give him the axe. However, it won’t be an easy task as Hamilton is breathing down Perez’s neck and is only 30 points behind him.