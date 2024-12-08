“F**k It”: Max Verstappen on Possibility of Being Impulsive With Strategy Ahead of the ‘Last Race’

With Max Verstappen having sealed his fourth World title already and Red Bull out of the running for the Constructors’, there won’t be much to fight for in the season finale in Abu Dhabi. Starting from P4 on the grid (promoted one place due to Nico Hulkenberg’s three-place grid penalty), he won’t be the favorite to win. But since it is the last race of 2024, Verstappen has decided to take his gloves off and risk everything.

Ahead of the Grand Prix, Verstappen was asked to reveal his potential strategy during a fan segment. Of course, he didn’t spell out his actual plan in detail but gave those in attendance an idea of what to expect.

After admitting that it would most likely be a one-stop race, the 27-year-old added, “But you never know. Crazy things happen in Abu Dhabi but if nothing happens, normally a one-stop. I told you, but it’s the final race, so f**k it!”

Q: i know that you can’t give us the strategy, but.. max: “one stop, normally! but you never know. crazy things happen in abu dhabi but if nothing happens normally a one stop. i told you, but it’s the final race so fuck it!” [ @ivishyouwould] pic.twitter.com/ZInBk5tiHb — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) December 8, 2024

The RB20 doesn’t look to have enough pace to challenge for the win, but Verstappen is ready to explore alternate strategies or explore new ones. Maybe, the Dutchman will have to get used to this because after struggling with an 0ff-balance car for over half a season, this could be a regular occurrence for him in 2025.

On Saturday, Verstappen was at the top of his game. He was overperforming in the RB20—as he has done for most of 2024—and was in the running for pole for some time. However, McLaren and Ferrari outpaced his Red Bull in the end, which made him settle for the fifth-fastest time in qualifying.

Saturday’s defining qualifying session

The stage is set for a brilliant battle for the Constructors’ title right to the end of the Abu Dhabi GP. Unfortunately, what happened in qualifying may have already sealed the fate of the two main protagonists — McLaren and Ferrari.

McLaren came into the weekend 21 points ahead of Ferrari and would have secured the title with a decent result ahead of the Maranello-based squad’s drivers. For that, they were expected to sweat it out.

Sadly, Charles Leclerc’s 10-place engine penalty coupled with a P14 finish in qualifying has effectively taken one Ferrari driver out of the running. The other — Carlos Sainz — will start from third, behind the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

As viewers of the dramatic 2021 Abu Dhabi title battle between Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen would know, one should always expect the unexpected. A safety car, a few crashes, and some questionable stewarding calls can be all it takes to completely turn fortunes around.