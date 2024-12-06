mobile app bar

“Red Bull Does Not Want to Fire Him”: Another Twist Surfaces in Sergio Perez 2025 Seat Saga

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing arrives in the paddock ahead of Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing arrives in the paddock ahead of Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on December 6th, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

As the 2024 season heads into its final race in Abu Dhabi, Red Bull has yet to make a clear decision on whether Sergio Perez will stay with the team for the 2025 season. While the Mexican officially remains under contract, rumors suggest that his time with the team might end sooner than he thinks.

Erik van Haren, a motorsport journalist from the Netherlands, has recently claimed that Perez’s time as Max Verstappen’s teammate is nearing its end. However, he also reported a surprising twist: Red Bull is not looking to dismiss Perez outright.

Instead, the team may offer financial compensation to end his contract early while keeping him on as a brand ambassador. “The team’s management will say goodbye to Sergio Pérez, and is in negotiations with the Mexican’s entourage about terminating or adjusting his contract,” Van Haren wrote in his report.

“It is certain – sources close to the team confirm – that Pérez will no longer drive in Formula 1 next year. But Red Bull does not want to fire him and simply send him away,” he added.

With regards to who might be the one to replace the Mexican driver, Van Haren reported Liam Lawson to be in the front of that race, something the 22-year-old has recently denied having any knowledge about.

Perez says he will continue to drive for Red Bull in 2025

Despite the rumors, Perez has maintained that he will still be in that second Red Bull seat next season. Speaking to the media in Abu Dhabi, the 34-year-old said that there was a reason why Red Bull gave him an extension earlier in the year and both parties intend to follow through with that.

Meanwhile, Lawson remains uncertain about his future. When asked about the possibility of securing the Red Bull seat in 2025, Lawson simply said that he had no idea. However, he is focused on proving to the team that he deserves to have a place in the sport.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sky Sports F1 (@skysportsf1)

Yuki Tsunoda, another potential candidate, seems less hopeful about his chances of getting the promotion as he has said that it is entirely up to the team to make that decision. However, he has said many times in 2024 that he thinks he has done enough to prove that he deserves to be in the second Red Bull seat.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

Share this article

Don’t miss these