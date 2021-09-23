F1

“Flying on Monday or Tuesday to America to attend a gala”– Max Verstappen remarks hypocrisy over Monza walkaway; claims he knew Lewis Hamilton was fine

"Flying on Monday or Tuesday to America to attend a gala"– Max Verstappen remarks hypocrisy over Monza walkaway; claims he knew Lewis Hamilton was fine
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"I remember what it was like when I had my first"– Lewis Hamilton claims first title pressure would be impacting Max Verstappen immensely
No Newer Articles
Latest Posts