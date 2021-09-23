“Flying on Monday or Tuesday to America to attend a gala”– Max Verstappen remarks hypocrisy over Monza walkaway; claims he knew Lewis Hamilton was fine

“Flying on Monday or Tuesday to America to attend a gala”– Max Verstappen claims people showing hypocrisy over his Monza walkaway.

Max Verstappen was scrutinized by the fans on social media for walking away from the crash site in Monza without acknowledging Lewis Hamilton’s well-being, who was still sitting in his Mercedes W12.

Sir Jackie Stewart was clearly not impressed with the way Max Verstappen acted after the collision with Lewis Hamilton in Monza 😬 pic.twitter.com/hQGaOADWG1 — ClutchPoints Racing (@RacingOnCP) September 14, 2021

Two weeks after the incident, Verstappen calls it a hypocrisy of people blaming him for walking away, as he claimed that he was assured by Hamilton’s attempts to escape from the tangled cars.

“There are a lot of hypocrites in the world, that’s for sure,” said Verstappen when asked about the criticisms for what he had done after the crash.

“I mean, I jumped out of the car, and I looked to the left. And he’s, of course, still trying to reverse, shaking the wheel, trying to get away under my car. So I think he was absolutely fine.

“Also flying on Monday or Tuesday to America to attend a gala, I think you only do that if you feel fine. So I think already there, everything was all under control.”

Surprised by the penalty

Verstappen got to know about his three-place grid penalty while travelling back home, and according to him, he doesn’t agree with the sentence but has to accept the verdict.

“I was a bit surprised to hear the three-place grid penalty myself, but at the end of the day, it’s what they decided,” he said. “I don’t need to agree with it.

“I have my own views, of course. But we just move on and make the best of it. It is of course, not ideal. But it’s not the end of the world,” Verstappen added.

Meanwhile, there have been speculations of more crashes between the two drivers in the future; Verstappen claims he has no hesitation if things escalate from hereon.

“Not from my side,” he said. “I’m pretty calm and chilled about everything. It’s more the questions I keep getting about it. We’re all professional enough to leave this behind at Monza, and let’s continue again here in Sochi and the races after that.”