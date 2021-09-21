“They’re only humans”– F1 driver chief to hold conversation with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen as another crash this season is “very like

“They’re only humans”– F1 driver chief to organise a dialogue with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen with another crash a possibility.

The two protagonists of this year’s championship– Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have collided with each other twice this year, producing damages to both teams and hampering the results of the races.

With both drivers not ready to yield from the battle, GPDA Chairman Alexander Wurz has decided to hold a struggle with both drivers, discussing how to avoid the repetition of the crashes.

😲🤯 An astonishing 🎥 angle of the Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen crash#SkyF1 | #F1 pic.twitter.com/y9NGu4mqc8 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 14, 2021

“There will be a conversation, but you have to separate yourself from being in the car and making such decisions,” said Wurz in an interview with Sky Sports when asked if he will offer the two drivers any advice.”

“They’re only humans, and they were angry, both of them because of bad pit-stops and how the race unfolded, and you know you only have one opportunity. In this case maybe – to an extent – both cracked under this pressure and came together.”

Close run-ins expected

Wurz claims that it is crucial to hold such talks because with the final phase of the competition closing in, more run-ins between the two drivers are expected.

“I think [it’s] very likely, to be honest,” he commented. “Both have to mark their territory. That’s sport. If you watch boxing, football, handball, whatever there is, when two greats are coming together, those things happen.”

Wurz added: “Outside the car, I talk to both, and they talk to each other, and they have great respect for each other, which is nice to see. But on the other side, ‘On the track, we are here to fight, we are here to win the Formula 1 World Championship’.”

“It’s one of the most prestigious titles you can have in the world of sport. They have to fight, and it’s part of the game. Hopefully with the respect they need for their own team and their own results, and not only for each other,” he added.

“Because to finish first you have to finish, so they can’t afford too many crashes.”