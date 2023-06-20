Following in Max Verstappen’s Footsteps, Lewis Hamilton Is Ready to Sacrifice His Current Progress to Ensure Glory in 2024

In the recent development, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have been moving in a positive trajectory. After the series of upgrades brought in Monaco and Spain, the British driver has been in a much better position with his W14 than before. However, he’s ready to sacrifice all of that for greater glory next year.

Despite having a slow start, the Silver Arrows have gradually started coming up and are now believed to have matched the level of Aston Martin.

Their level of improvement has been quite promising, so much so that Toto Wolff, the Mercedes boss, believes they can snatch a win from the ever-dominant Red Bull anytime soon.

All in all, the Brackley-based team seems to be the next big team to be feared on the grid. However, Hamilton believes it’s fair to give up everything this year in order to maximize their development next year.

Hamilton’s sacrifice to hunt Red Bull down

The Austrian team has been dominating the grid ever since the new regulations have come into place. With both the drivers’ and constructors’ championships in the pocket last season, Red Bull is in a commanding position to defend both titles in 2023.

Admittedly, the Milton Keynes-based team has won 18 out of the last 19 F1 races. And the only race that was left was won by George Russell of Mercedes in Brazil last year.

With such dominance and a big advantage this season, the defending champions have decided to focus on 2024 already, as shared by their team principal Christian Horner. And this is something Hamilton feels is a wise thing to do.

Speaking about this, the 38-year-old stated in a report published by Autosport, “I reckon Max’s team are already working on next year’s car, so we need to take our eye a little bit off the ball and focus on next year also but happy to be up there.”

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes’ advancement

The seven-time world champion is content with the results the Silver Arrows have been getting lately. Despite starting the season on a low note, the German team has closed the gap with two back-to-back races on podiums.

Still, they’re too far to match the mighty Red Bulls, who are believed to win every race this season. But this isn’t something the Mercedes driver believes.

“It’s likely that they will win every race, moving forward, this year, unless the Astons, and us put a lot more performance on the cars, or their car doesn’t finish,” conveyed Lewis Hamilton on this.

As things stand, Mercedes is in P2 in the Constructors’ championship with 167 points, which is 13 points more than Aston Martin who has 154 and is in P3. Red Bull is still leading the championship with 321 points.