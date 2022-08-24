Yuki Tsunoda considers himself as fast as $5 Million a year teammate

AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda feels he has done more progress this year and has matched his much senior teammate Pierre Gasly.

Yuki Tsunoda joined AlphaTauri in 2021. The Japanese driver was backed by Honda which supplied engined to Red Bull and AlphaTauri racing teams.

Yuki made a move to F1 after finishing 3rd in the 2021 F2 championship. He was paired with Pierre Gasly who had just secured his first F1 win in the previous season at Monza.

Yuki started off strongly, securing points on his debut in Bahrain. But his season featured many reckless errors and spins which cost him points. He finished P14 in the drivers’ championship with 32 points.

Meanwhile, his teammate Gasly finished 9th with 110 points. The Frenchman who earns $5 Million per season had outshined Tsunonda who made a bad reputation for his frequent radio meltdowns.

Gasly even out qualified Tsunoda 21 times in the last season and finished ahead of the Japanese on 14 occasions. However, this year Tsunoda believes he is much closer to the Frenchman.

Yuki believes he still has a lot to learn but has managed to prove himself on track. He said, “From my perspective, yes. I would say I’m much closer to him than last year. I wouldn’t know that I’m definitely better than him now. But I sense I’m not worse as well.

He adds, “Because I lost good points if you consider everything that’s happened so far this season in all the races like Baku. But at the same time, I had an engine failure in Saudi Arabia. So if we count all that I think in the points I should be in front of him, yeah.”

Gasly and Tsunoda are P11 and P16 after 13 rounds of racing in 2022. However, the gap between the duo is mere 5 points.

Yuki Tsunoda’s future in F1 unclear

Yuki Tsunoda joined F1 after being backed by Honda. He has been supported by Honda since 2016 through the Honda Formula Dream Project.

But with Honda and Red Bull’s partnership being a subject of the past, Yuki will have no influence in the team. Especially in a crucial year as his contract with AlphaTauri is set to expire at the end of the current season.

Yuki has not performed to the same level as his teammate Pierre Gasly. Even Team advisor, Helmut Marko has expressed his displeasure with Yuki’s radio outbursts.

Marko said, “Swearing and cursing in the middle of a corner is not good. It slows you down.” Added to this, his spins and crashes have cost the team points when they could have benefited.

Like at the 2022 British Grand Prix after he collided with his teammate Pierre Gasly. This caused the duo to spin and lose several positions. He later apologized for the incident.

Such errors might cost him an F1 seat in the next season. But Gasly is under Alpine’s radar as a potential replacement for Fernando Alonso. And no new talent ready to make the step up from F1, Tsunoda could hang on for yet another season.

