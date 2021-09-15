“I think two don’t crash if one doesn’t want” – Carlos Sainz hints Lewis Hamilton was aware of the consequences of duelling with Max Verstappen at Monza

“I think two don’t crash if one doesn’t want” – Carlos Sainz is certain the Max Verstappen x Lewis Hamilton crash at Monza will be the main talking in the drivers’ meeting ahead of the Russian Grand Prix.

The collision between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in the Italian GP has been a major talking point in the Formula 1 world ever since, and it will for a very long time to come.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has had his say, without revealing too much directly. He believes Lewis Hamilton could have avoided the accident, but he chose not to, given the pressure from Max Verstappen, both at that moment and in the championship battle.

The Spaniard believes it is natural for collisions to occur more frequently between championship rivals as so much more is at stake. As for what the paddock’s general view on the incident is, he is certain it will be taken up in the next drivers’ meeting at Sochi.

“From my point of view, the accident is pretty clear.

“I’m not going to go into detail, I’m not going to give you my opinion because I feel like there’s going to be some talk in the next driver meeting.

I think it is always avoidable. I think two don’t crash if one doesn’t want [to].

“This is one that they are always fighting as tough as they have to fight for a championship. You’re more exposed to these kinds of incidents [in that scenario] like we’ve seen in the past.

“I guess it’s a natural thing in Formula 1, two guys that are fighting for the championship tend to collide more often than not.”

