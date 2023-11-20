Following Lando Norris’ Crash, a Furious Lewis Hamilton Called For Drastic Measures at the Las Vegas GP

The Las Vegas GP was not short of entertainment as there were plenty of overtakes and outstanding wheel-to-wheel racing. However, there was one nasty moment that took place. Lando Norris had a dangerous crash into the barriers. After looking at his compatriot’s crash, Lewis Hamilton called for drastic measures.

As quoted in a report by Express.co.uk, the 38-year-old said, “No grip out here. This pace is so slow it’s dangerous for us. They need to either speed up or stop this“. Hamilton’s remarks came soon after the safety car that was brought out was too slow.

Fellow Mercedes driver George Russell was on the same page as Hamilton as he too claimed, “Tire temps are dropping like a stone here. Safety car really needs a bit of a move on.”

After two laps of driving behind the safety car, normal racing resumed, much to the delight of Hamilton and Russell. However, it was a short-lived happiness for the seven-time world champion as he suffered a tire puncture soon after the restart.

Lewis Hamilton had a roller coaster of a race in Las Vegas

After a disappointing qualifying session, the onus was on Lewis Hamilton to put together a strong performance at the Las Vegas GP. Despite enjoying a good pace throughout the session, a couple of collisions with Carlos Sainz and Oscar Piastri ended up costing Hamilton big, who had to settle for a P7 finish.

Nonetheless, the Briton is hopeful of a strong end to the season in the W14. Much to his delight, he’ll be driving the W14 for the last time. This is because Mercedes has been working hard to produce an entirely new car for the 2024 campaign.

Since the Silver Arrows have had little success with the ‘zero-side-pods’ concept this year, Toto Wolff has finally decided to bin it and continue with a new design concept for the next season. Heading to Abu Dhabi, the team’s only target now will be to outperform Ferrari, who are a mere four points behind them in third place in the Constructors’ Championship.