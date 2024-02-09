Details of the F1-Themed Cap Travis Kelce Cops on the Latest New Heights Episode- And How You Can Get One Too

In June 2023, Otro Capital, a New York-based capital funding company, announced a $200 million investment in Alpine. The investment company tied up with several high-profile athletes, including the likes of Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. In the latest episode of his YouTube podcast ‘New Heights,’ Kelce showcased a black Alpine cap, piquing the viewers’ interest.

Officially labeled the ‘BWT Alpine F1 Team 2024 New Era Black Cap,’ the cap is available on Alpine’s online store. Fans can grab the hat for €46.00 ($49.57). However, the cap is currently on backorder and will take a minimum of 13 days to ship. Furthermore, the website assures users of a 24-hour delivery.

The Black Cap comes under the new line of merchandise for Alpine, following a stellar investment. Apart from Kelce and Mahomes, various other athletes are also part of the investment group. Rory McIlroy, Anthony Joshua, Trent Alexander Arnold, and Juan Mata are also in the mix. With the investment, Otro Capital became a part of Alpine’s premier investors alongside RedBird Capital Partners. Maximum Effort Investments, the Huntsman Family, and Main Street Advisors make the rest of the partners.

Otro Capital’s decision to include Kelce and Co. in their investment portfolio came from their drive for global awareness for Alpine F1. The portfolio will also help Otro Capital in contributing to areas such as marketing, ticketing, and merchandising.

Travis Kelce thrilled to be an investor in Alpine F1

Following his investment in Alpine’s F1 Venture, Kelce issued a statement explaining his excitement over the same. “I am thrilled to lead an investor group and join forces with Patrick [Mahomes] and the team at Otro Capital on this exciting venture with Alpine F1.” Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowl and two-time Super Bowl winner and is also famously dating global pop icon, Taylor Swift.

The ‘Taylor Swift effect’ took shape in the NFL, with Kelce’s jerseys seeing a 400% increase in sales. The jump put him in the top 5 players in the NFL in terms of sales. Swift also tops the charts in the most-read entertainment topics. Meanwhile, Kelce ranks second on the list. As such, there is a strong belief that the duo might bring the ‘Taylor Swift effect’ to the paddock. Several high-profile athletes could frequent F1 races, especially when the sport reaches Las Vegas later this year.