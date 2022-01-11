“It’s the first time a car has been built for me”: Mick Schumacher is anticipating a strong 2022 season with Haas

Mick Schumacher is impressed with Haas’ 2022 car development and hopes that they can improve on their dismal 2021 season.

2021 was Haas’ worst season in their short F1 history. They finished last in the Championship, with neither driver scoring a single point throughout the year. It wasn’t a big surprise as the American team made it clear that they would spend all their existing resources on the 2022 car.

In spite of not earning any points, Haas driver Mick Schumacher had a decent 2021 season. The 22-year old convincingly outperformed his teammate Nikita Mazepin all season long, and was praised by several figures including Sebastian Vettel.

Last testing, last session this year with the team. It’s been such an incredible year of learning and growing, with the best group of people. Thank you @haasf1team, I’m so excited for our next season together🤩 #MSC47 pic.twitter.com/0Yv6OCXSB0 — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) December 15, 2021

Ahead of the regulation changes in the 2022 season, Schumacher said that he’s optimistic about his team performing better.

“The car looks very positive, from what I see and hear,” Schumacher said in an interview with Motorsport.com. “I have great expectations. Hopefully these expectations will be fulfilled on the track in the new year. ”

“It’s something that has always interested me. How things work in general, and especially how a Formula 1 car works.”

Also read: Sergio Perez claims social media is too much for him

Mick Schumacher has been heavily involved in developing Haas’ 2022 car

Schumacher went on to say that he’s worked a lot on helping his team for the next season. He expects 2022 to be better mainly because it’s the first time that a car has been built, focusing on what suits him the most.

“I’m pretty deeply involved in the development of the car for 2022. And I just want to understand and see it, with all the CAD (Computer Aided Design) models and things like that.” he continued.

“So there are definitely a lot of points which I look forward to when I can analyze them at the beginning of the year. ”

“So far it has felt great to work with the team in the factory. To be able to make my own contribution to how I would like the car to be,” says the German.

“It is the first time that a car has been built for me, so to speak, and not for everyone. It is very much tailored to our dimensions and our helmets so that everything fits together harmoniously.”

The hope is accordingly high that this will also be reflected in better results in the upcoming season.” he concluded.

Also read: Max Verstappen recalls his time with Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher