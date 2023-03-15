HomeSearch

For $121,000, Fans Can Drive Max Verstappen Championship Winning Red Bull Car

Somin Bhattacharjee
|Published 15/03/2023

For $121,000, Fans Can Drive Max Verstappen Championship Winning Red Bull Car

Credits: Max Verstappen Twitter

The 2022 F1 season was a one-horse race that was dominated by Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen. The Dutchman won the 2021 world title after an intense battle with seven-time winner Lewis Hamilton, and many expected a similar challenge when the 2022 campaign began. However, Verstappen ended up retaining his crown with four races to spare!

Red Bull’s RB18, which was the car Verstappen drove on his way to his second world title, can now be driven by fans. Well, sort of. The RB18’s show car can have a simulator fitted in front of its halo, and fans can sit in the car while sim-racing. This is an experience that has been brought to the fans by the F1 authentic store in a collaboration with Red Bull racing.

The Race (regular) edition of this set-up costs about $90,000 and the Champions (deluxe) edition costs a whopping $121,000. So, if you are a Verstappen or a Red Bull fan who wants to get a feel of how it feels like being in the shoes of a two-time world champion (and have that much money lying around), this is the perfect set up for you!

Also read: Are Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton Still Friends After Hostile Relationship as Mercedes Teammates?

Max Verstappen & his love for sim-racing

Verstappen is one of the most avid sim-racers on the F1 grid today, and spends a huge chunk of his free time in front of his simulator at home. Over the years, he has taken part in some of the most prestigious sim racing events in the world, including the Virtual 24 hours of Le Mans.

In fact, a few months ago, rumors about Verstappen installing a simulator setup on his private jet started surfacing. However, Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko soon admitted that they were not true.

Also read: Max Verstappen Given a Big “F*ck Yourself” By Red Bull F1 Fan

Verstappen’s perfect start to the 2023 season

After a rollercoaster 2021 season, Verstappen had a relatively calm 2022 campaign where he comfortably secured his second championship. The start of the 2023 season, points towards a repeat of last year. The 25-year-old went off to a perfect start in Bahrain, bagging both the pole position and the race win.

Red Bull look like they have the fastest car (by quite some margin) in these initial stages, and unless their rivals step their game up, the Milton-Keynes-based outfit is set to have another walk in the park in 2023.

Share this article
About the author
Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and aims to work in the sports industry for the rest of his life. Somin has been a fan of Scuderia Ferrari since 2010 and his favorite driver is none another than the great Fernando Alonso. Other than longing for a Ferrari Championship win once again, Somin spends his free time playing football and basketball.

Read more from Somin Bhattacharjee