“In the spirit of offering maximum racing opportunities”- Alpine star Oscar Piastri can race for McLaren if Daniel Ricciardo fails to appear in Bahrain GP

Alpine has agreed to let Oscar Piastri drive McLaren in case Daniel Ricciardo fails to appear during the Bahrain GP.

The McLaren driver Ricciardo tested positive for Covid-19 a day before the opening day of the pre-season testing in Bahrain. His teammate Lando Norris covered for him and ran the MCL36 for testing all alone. Norris even appeared alone for the opening photoshoot of the season.

Even though McLaren said that Ricciardo will be released in time the team is getting prepared if anything goes south.

Given the situation, Alpine offered help to the Woking-based team. Alpine said, “In the spirit of offering maximum racing opportunities to our stable of young talent, we have agreed that McLaren may call upon Reserve Driver Oscar Piastri in the event one of their drivers is unable to race.”

In the spirit of offering maximum racing opportunities to our stable of young talent, we have agreed that @McLarenF1 may call upon BWT Alpine F1 Team Reserve Driver @OscarPiastri in the event one of their drivers is unable to race. pic.twitter.com/etmryT1UrJ — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) March 12, 2022

More replacements for Daniel Ricciardo

McLaren team boss Andreas Seidl also named a few drivers who can replace Ricciardo at the Bahrain GP. Seidl said that the Australian would be replaced by either Nyck de Vries or Stoffel Vandoorne.

Seidl said that Ricciardo is isolated under the regulations. But in case he tests positive again next week, the team has an action plan.

The reserve driver question is a key one. According to Bahraini rules Daniel is free to leave isolation on Day 7, thus freeing him up to drive next Friday. If he’s still testing positive, though, will team risk his return? — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) March 12, 2022

“That’s where an agreement with Mercedes kicks in [and] either Nyck de Vries or Stoffel Vandoorne would sit in the car,” he said. Both these drivers currently act as reserve drivers for the Silver Arrows.

Vandoorne is set to be in action at the 1000 Miles of Sebring, as part of the World Endurance Championship season. De Vries does not have any prior commitments in his diary.

