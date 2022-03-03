“For me it’s the best team, so I want to stay”– Max Verstappen explains why he committed to Red Bull till 2028

Max Verstappen has signed a new contract with Red Bull keeping him with the Milton-Keynes team till the end of the 2028 season.

With Red Bull, Max Verstappen finally managed to achieve his lifelong dream in 2021- winning the F1 championship. For his hard work across his exceptional days on the F1 track, the Dutchman is being rewarded remarkably.

The 24-year-old is reportedly set to earn around €50 million a year, which keeps him in the salary bracket of Lewis Hamilton. Additionally, there will be some lucrative bonuses that would depend on his performances ahead.

However, a contract for the next six years is a pretty long commitment. Talking about extending his stay in Red Bull, the Dutchman claims it’s the best team in the world, so he wanted to stay.

“I mean it’s difficult to comment on the other teams I’ve never been in, but I feel really good in this team,” said Verstappen in a Youtube video asking what makes this team different from others.”

“I really enjoy working with the people in every department, especially after winning the championship last year. For me, it’s the best team out there, so I want to stay.”

A clever move by Max Verstappen?

Verstappen is surely amongst the most marketable drivers on the grid. However, him taking a bumper deal with several years might have more logic than just emotions.

Really proud to announce that @redbullracing will be my home until at least 2028. I love this team and I am very happy to continue this amazing journey we are on for a long time. We have accomplished so much together already but we are definitely not done.💪✍️ pic.twitter.com/ONWq32B835 — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) March 3, 2022

Ever since the budget caps have been introduced there have been discussions on capping the salaries of the F1 drivers. Though, it is far from achievable right now.

But it could become possible in future. Thus it could be an escape for Verstappen before the talks of capping drivers’ salaries become an open discussion.

Obviously from drivers, the topic of salary caps have received massive resistance. However, there are a few influential figures in the paddock like Franz Tost, who has been supportive of the idea.

Now, it only remains to be seen how the new contract of Verstappen, where him getting a considerable rise after winning just one championship changed the pay structure in F1.

