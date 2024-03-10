“It Is Only a Matter of Time”: Charles Leclerc Predicts F1 Future for Super Sub Teammate after Sensational Debut in Saudi Arabia

Oliver Bearman created history by becoming the youngest Scuderia Ferrari driver ever, in Saudi Arabia. Filling in for Carlos Sainz, who is out with appendicitis, Bearman did a commendable job of finishing P7 and earned praise from the entire F1 community. Among those who praised him was Charles Leclerc, his teammate for the evening.

Bearman took part in an hour-long practice session before taking to the track for qualifying. There, he almost knocked Lewis Hamilton out in Q2, finishing P11 in the end. The race saw him making some impressive moves, and finishing ahead of both Hamilton and McLaren’s Lando Norris.

When asked to speak about his new teammate, Charles Leclerc said in the post-race interview, “Everyone has noticed how talented he is. It is only a matter of time before he is in Formula One.”

Leclerc himself had the best weekend he possibly could. The Red Bull cars were too fast for him to catch in his Ferrari, so he had to settle for P3, his first podium of the season. Sainz’s experience could have helped Ferrari get a bigger points haul, but Bearman getting some experience of his own, would be valuable for the team too.

Ferrari celebrated Oliver Bearman after his magical show

After Sainz’s appendicitis diagnosis, Ferrari decided to call upon Bearman, who is a star of their academy. The F2 driver, who took pole position in his category was called up for the FP3 session, which caught him off guard. Bearman, however, didn’t seem too fazed once the race began.

This made John Elkann, the chairman of the team come out and applaud him. He said, “Our aim is always to give priority to young drivers and if you look at Charles Leclerc and Oliver Bearman growing up at Ferrari, it is undoubtedly a sign of great pride for us.”

During the race, both Elkann and Bearman’s father David Bearman kept on cheering for the young driver from the Ferrari garage. Following the conclusion of the Saudi Arabian GP, Hamilton, who moves to Ferrari next season, congratulated his younger compatriot with a warm hug and addressed the latter’s achievement.

Nevertheless, Ferrari would want to keep him under their umbrella for the days to come. Given how young and talented drivers are ambitious and look for every opportunity to get the maximum from the sport, the Italian team needs to pay special attention to Oliver Bearman before rivals think of snatching him away.