$250 Million former F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen has customized Harley Davidson that he often shows off

The 2007 World Champion Kimi Raikkonen had a very ‘hardcore’ surprise with his customized Harley Davidson Ferrari chopper bike.

Former F1 World Champion Kimi Raikkonen, right after winning his first world championship with Ferrari, got himself a one-of-a-kind gift.

With the assistance of Marcus Walz of Hardcore Cycles, the $250 Million worth of driver got his second customized chopper for the world to see. ‘Iceman’ was the name of the first chopper.

Years later, Walz built him yet another chopper, a sequel to the first one called’Iceman 2′. The German company made this customized Harley Davidson bike.

The bike is pretty minimalistic when it comes to the latest technology. The bike contains a 120 Hp engine with fine carbon fibre bodywork to decrease the weight.

Kimi Raikkonen’s garage. Ferrari F12tdf en Walz “Iceman II” chopper. pic.twitter.com/cFBQwrXoOJ — Parc Fermé (@PFF1) January 14, 2018

Kimi Raikkonen’s collaboration with Jesse James after the US Grand Prix victory

Kimi Raikkonen actually has his own chopper store called ‘Kimi by West coast choppers’ in the United States. It came into life right after the Iceman’s victory at the 2018 US Grand Prix.

The 2007 World Champion met renowned motorcycle and car builder Jesse James and found plenty of things common apart from racing. Moreover, the series monster garage host handles the Western chopper shop in the USA.

Kimi by West coast choppers is a celebration of the two icons in their own world. Apart from the custom chopper modification, the shop has plenty of accessories for Raikkonen fans.

The store has everything from a wide variety of clothes for adults and kids to face masks and keychains. It is one of a kind, and the Iceman is the top model posing for the pictures.

Hanging out with the locals. 🇺🇸 @popeofwelding pic.twitter.com/C1EMgNhgVb — Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN (@alfaromeoorlen) October 29, 2019

