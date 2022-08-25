WWE fans draw parallel’s between Lewis Hamilton’s Abu Dhabi incident and Vince McMahon 1997 Montreal Screwjob

What happened with the Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi makes WWE fans recall the Montreal Screwjob incident.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton lost the world championship to Max Verstappen on the final lap of the season. It happened in such a controversial manner that it felt like the racing version of Bret Hart’s Montreal Screwjob incident.

Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. His ability in the ring and on the mic made him one of the biggest stars in wrestling history.

Lewis Hamilton is the Bret Hart of Formula One

Both Lewis Hamilton and Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart are fan favourites and masters of their own art. Moreover, Hart won seven world championships in his tenure in WWE similar to Hamilton’s in F1.

There is one more similarity that fans will discuss even after decades. Bret Hart lost the then WWF Championship to Shawn Michaels after Vince McMahon went off the scripts.

Moreover, a higher authority was involved here in making the decisions. Similarly, FIA Steward Michael Masi’s safety car overtaking decision led to Hamilton losing the world championship.

How Michael Masi played the role of 1997’s Vince McMahon

Fans went wild on Twitter after the particular incident. One of them explained: “In wrestling terms, Lewis is Bret Hart, Max is Shawn Michaels and Abu Dhabi is Montréal.”

Another user had a similar reaction stating: ‘I pray Bret Hart isn’t watching this because he’ll be having flashbacks.’ The Canadian wrestler did return to WWE in 2008 for a match against Vince McMahon.

The seven times world champion on the other hand had a difficult start to his 2022 season with an ailing Mercedes W13. However, with five continuous podium finishes, the Briton has plenty to show for in the near future.

Lewis Hamilton and his dad after losing out on the F1 world championship in Abu Dhabi

