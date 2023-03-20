Former F1 Champion Sebastian Vettel Commits $1.5 Million Investment In Vegan Performance Energy Drink Startup

Oct 21, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team driver Sebastian Vettel (5) of Team Germany arrives for practice for the U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Sebastian Vettel retired from Formula 1 after the 2022 Season. The 4-time World Champion decided to quit the sport in order to spend more time with his family and focus on his environmental initiatives.

Since retiring Vettel has gone on a long vacation with his family in a camper van and seen the northern lights. And even participated along with Mick Schumacher in the Race of Champions.

The 4-time Champion was an advocate for Environmental awareness. And now he has committed to his cause after his most recent investment.

Sebastian Vettel invests in BACX Nutrition

Sebastian Vettel has invested his racing fortunes in plant-based performance drinks startup BACX Nutrition. The German has invested close to $1.5 Million in their most recent Seed Funding round.

He becomes the lead investor in the business and their Global Brand Ambassador. The Former Ferrari and Red Bull driver decided to invest after he used their products in 2022.

He said in his statement, “BACX products were the first I’ve tried throughout my 15-year F1 career that have me energised right until the end of a Grand Prix without any stomach problems or side effects.”

He added, “This inspired me to get involved, alongside our mutual values of sustainability, health and performance, to help scale the business to help as many people as possible on their fitness journey.”

BACX was founded by Jason Baits-Tomlin in 2020 to help athletes recover and stay energised. Their plant-based concentrate provides complete nutrition to keep participants in endurance sports active and hydrated.

Vettel to pursue sustainability projects through new investments

Sebastian Vettel started using BACX products in 2022. His performance coach Antti Konstas recommended it as he is also a Member Of The Board Of Advisors at BACX.

The founder Jason Baits-Tomlis said in a press release both he and Seb follow similar values of sustainability. He said, “I was thrilled when Sebastian decided to use BACX and put it to the test on the track, ultimately leading to our partners through shared values.”

The 4-time World Champion and the company’s founder have promised to continue Social and environmental projects. They have pledged to donate 2% of the sales towards a charity with which they share a common interest.

