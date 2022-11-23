Former Haas driver Nikita Mazepin recounts the depressing life of an F1 driver following their departure from the sport

Oct 23, 2021; Austin, TX, USA; Uralkali Haas F1 Team driver Nikita Mazepin (9) of Russian Automobile Federation drives during the qualifying session for the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Former Haas F1 driver Nikita Mazepin discusses the difficulties of parting ways from the pinnacle of motorsport. He also gives advice to the drivers who had their final races in Abu Dhabi a few days ago.

Nikita Mazepin had his Formula One contract terminated by the American outfit Haas F1 team due to the war situation. Russia invaded Ukraine leading to the worldwide banning of Russian athletes.

The FIA did not allow Russian drivers to drive under a neutral flag. Despite the exit, he humbly explains the different stages of F1 drivers after their exit from the sport.

Nikita Mazepin’s five stages of life after Formula One

Nikita Mazepin explained the five stages of life after Formula One on his Instagram. The five stages are denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance.

According to him, the first is where he made the mistake. Living in denial does not help as there are plenty of opportunities for the drivers with an entirely new team.

The second is what the viewers would actually have their eyes on. It is the anger and frustrations that the drivers do not show with a strong face. With a strong face, they connect with their team in favor of second-guessing their decision.

The former Haas driver’s appreciation toward another driver

All the hard work and Formula One life flash right in front of the drivers after a few days of exit. Nikita Mazepin explains that the party life, and gaining weight outside the happening life leads to depression.

On a positive note, the Russian driver would like the drivers to explore other options while they are out of the sport. He appreciates Mick Schumacher as a teammate as they were together in the sport.

Talking about Sebastian Vettel, he lauds the activism and all that the four times world champion has done for the sport. The shoe celebration should continue in another motorsport for Daniel Ricciardo.

