Former Lewis Hamilton Teammate Guides Sergio Perez on How To Deal With Lead Drivers Like Max Verstappen

Valtteri Bottas has recently shared that self-confidence will be the key for Sergio Perez in order to deal with champions like Max Verstappen. Having been a teammate to Lewis Hamilton, Bottas has personal knowledge of the situation that Perez is currently in.

As per Racingnews365, the Alfa Romeo driver asked the Mexican to stay away from wanting too much. In order to achieve maximum success against the likes of Verstappen, confidence is the key, the Finn believes.

Reunited and ready for FP1 🇳🇱🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/O5JYywjDjT — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 17, 2023

The former Mercedes star further stated that the 33-year-old will have to believe in his own qualities and do his own thing. However, it’s easier said than done, but he insisted the Red Bull driver keep trying.

Having driven with Hamilton for five seasons, Bottas knows the challenge one faces when they are put against the likes of a seven-time or two-time world champion. The Finn raced with Silver Arrows from 2017 to 2021 before paving way for George Russell.

Being in a top team has its positives and negatives, says Bottas

When Bottas arrived at Mercedes from Williams, all of a sudden he started showing significant performance improvement. The same happened with Perez after his Racing Point switch to Red Bull.

The Finnish driver, focusing on this, said that being in a good team certainly has its spark. But also at the same time, it has its negatives as well. Calling it a mixed pleasure, he said every time one goes into a good team, they usually get a faster car.

A winner at Racing Point and Red Bull 🏆 His win at Baku means Perez is the first driver to win with 2️⃣ different teams in the Hybrid era of F1 👏⁠

⁠#F1 #AzerbaijanGP #Motorsport pic.twitter.com/r7QjsXj809 — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) June 8, 2021

With a faster car, it’s relatively easier to fight for the win, pole position, fastest lap, and championship. But even in a good team, if a driver always comes second, that can be frustrating on the other hand.

Perez will find it hard against Verstappen, believes Bottas

Even though Sergio Perez will want to win, he will not have it easy, the Alfa Romeo driver said. It is because he is next to someone who rarely makes mistakes, someone who’s hard to beat, who’s incredibly consistent, and who possesses lots of racing talent.

Despite having numerous good qualities and the same car, anyone is expected to find difficulties when they are put against someone of the Dutchman’s stature.

As the former Racing Point driver already said that he is here to win and will take a shot at the world championship, it’ll be interesting to see how things turn out against the agile Max Verstappen in Red Bull.