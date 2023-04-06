Red Bull Aims to Hijack Oscar Piastri for 2025 While AlphaTauri Boss Pitches for Yuki Tsunoda

Red Bull has kickstarted the 2023 campaign emphatically, as they have won all three races in the season so far. Reigning champion Max Verstappen won the season opener in Bahrain and the Australian Grand Prix last weekend. On the other hand, Sergio Perez won in Saudi Arabia.

Since Red Bull seemingly find themselves in a comfortable position already following their brilliant start to the campaign, it seems that they have already begun thinking about the future. The Milton Keynes outfit are reportedly considering their options to replace Sergio Perez, whose current deal expires at the end of the 2024 season.

On the one hand, there are rumors that Red Bull are keen on signing Oscar Piastri, who currently drives for McLaren. Whereas, AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost believes that Yuki Tsunoda would replace Perez perfectly.

Who can replace Sergio Perez in 2025?

According to Business F1, Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko is keen on replacing Sergio Perez with Oscar Piastri for the 2025 season, provided the Australian can beat Lando Norris at McLaren. The report further adds that Marko is keen on correcting his previous mistakes, having failed to sign Piastri when he had the chance before.

While one-half of the Red Bull camp is keen on roping in Piastri, AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost opines that Yuki Tsunoda would be a better candidate to replace Perez. The 22-year-old Japanese driver has begun the 2023 campaign well, scoring his first points in Australia last week after missing out in the first two races.

Speaking of Tsunoda’s performances so far, Tost said (as quoted by formula1news.co.uk), “Yuki drove extremely strong races so far. I am very happy with him. It’s not his fault that we aren’t competitive yet.”

After praising Tsunoda for the progress he is making at AlphaTauri, Tost concluded his remarks by stating that the Japanese driver is likely to be ready for Red Bull by 2025. Tsunoda could fit Red Bull’s philosophy brilliantly as he is not only from the junior team but is also just 22.

Red Bull pride themselves on achieving success with youth

Ever since Red Bull entered the sport, they have established themselves as a team who have achieved success by investing in youth and promoting talent from their junior team. Both Sebastian Vettel and reigning double-world champion Max Verstappen are evidence of the same.

After impressing with Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) in 2008, Vettel was promoted to Red Bull the season after. After finishing second in the championship in 2009, Vettel went on to win four-consecutive championships from 2010 to 2013.

Verstappen has also enjoyed a similar career trajectory ever since he moved from Toro Rosso to Red Bull in 2016. The Dutchman had two third-place championship finishes in 2019 and 2020 before winning the title in both 2021 and 2022. Now, it remains to be seen if the Milton Keynes outfit would make a similar move in the future.