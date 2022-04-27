“She’s a hair dresser”– Alex Albon could visit Charles Leclerc’s mum to get his hair fixed

Alex Albon could visit Charles Leclerc’s mum to get his hair fixed, which was untidily coloured in Thailand before his visit to Australia.

Before the Australian Grand Prix, Alex Albon had a chance to visit the country of his origin- Thailand. The Williams superstar revealed that due to strict lockdown in the country due to COVID-19, he got to visit the country after 2019.

Over there, he had interactions with kids from an orphanage. The children over there dyed his hair ith red colour, something he still has on his hair.

In the recent episode of the Beyond The Grid podcast, Albon revealed the story behind the colouring of his hair. The Thai born race driver feels that he would need to visit a hairstylist to get his hair uniformly red.

“It is very patchy, so I might need to get it re-dyed in a proper salon,” said Albon. “The kids are great and I hope they have a great future as a hair dresser.”

“Ah, maybe Charles Leclerc’s mum, she’s a hair dresser. Keep it within the family, Formula 1 family,” Tom Clarkson quickly suggested. Albon laughed at the advice, but he might consider it.

Alex Albon wanted his hair blonde

Albon also revealed in the podcast that red was not the colour he wanted. He said that there were kids who had their hair blonde. He was very attracted to that hair colour and wanted it.

But the orphanage was out of that colour. But they didn’t have enough red colour to dye his hair. So, how they did do it? Albon reveals that a neighbouring village still had red colour with them, and the orphanage children rushed to buy it.

“I wanted blonde because the other kids had blonde, some kids had red. But they ran out of blonde,” said Albon. “And they even ran out of red, but the local village across the street was still selling the red dye.”

“So they went and grabbed the red dye. It costs around 30 bucks, around 60 cents if anyone else is listening. When they put it on my hair, I just hope I wake up and my hair hasn’t fallen out.”

