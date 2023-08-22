Former McLaren Driver Believes Sponsorship Commitments Are the Reason Behind Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton Not Signing a New Contract

The biggest talking point in the F1 industry has been the future of Lewis Hamilton in the sport. The seven-time world champion runs out of contract with his current employer, Mercedes, at the end of this season, and there have been no confirmations about the Briton signing a contract extension or joining a new team. The Irish News reports former McLaren driver David Coulthard has an idea as to why the contract negotiations are taking as long as they are.

52-year-old Coulthard was once a driver with McLaren, whose best finish came in 2001 when he was the runner-up behind Ferrari’s Michael Schumacher. Since his retirement, the British driver has become a commentator and an F1 pundit while also chiming in as a consultant with Red Bull.

David Coulthard blames Lewis Hamilton’s sponsorship commitments for the delay in the contract extension

In his most recent statement, the former driver asserted it was Hamilton‘s sponsorship commitments that have hindered the process of Mercedes officially securing the driver’s services for the coming seasons. He believes the team would want the Briton to spend a certain amount of time with the sponsors he might not be willing to.

“Mercedes will want Lewis to have a certain amount of time for their partners. The team has sold sponsorships with access to its drivers. Many of these companies have partnered with Mercedes because of Lewis, not because of George Russell. Perhaps Lewis wants to do fewer days or have fewer sponsor commitments? Lewis’ commitment goes far beyond the possibility of driving in a Grand Prix.”

However, reports suggest both parties have agreed to a contract in principle. Team boss Toto Wolff previously explained that only a few trivial things were left to be taken care of before an official contract could be signed by the driver and the team.

Hamilton has not lost faith in his team

An uncertain future with Mercedes has not led to Hamilton losing all confidence in the team that helped him win six consecutive world championships. Even though the team has been going through a slump since the 2022 season, the 38-year-old is confident his team will pull through and go back to winning ways soon.

With racing set to resume this week, Mercedes will bring a massive upgrade package to help improve their car’s performance on the track. While chasing Red Bull might be a pipe dream at this point, the race to be the second-best this season is still wide open, and Mercedes will hope to focus all of their efforts on securing the spot.