$1 Billion Fashion Giant Treats Kelly Piquet to French Open Experience as Underdog Sends Elena Rybakina Packing

Kelly Piquet, renowned model and partner of reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen, continues to shine in the fashion world. With a successful modeling career, Piquet, 35, is also associated with numerous high-profile brands, including the billion-dollar fashion giant Lacoste.

In collaboration with Lacoste, Kelly Piquet got an invitation to attend the prestigious French Open at Stade Roland Garros in Paris. Dressed in Lacoste accessories, she was frequently photographed and filmed for the brand’s social media channels. She also shared some of these moments on her own Instagram account.

Kelly Piquet enjoying the French Open in Paris in collaboration with Lacoste!!!

Piquet shared her experience from the expensive side of the stands during the women’s quarter-final match between Elena Rybakina and Jasmine Paolini. In a remarkable upset, Italian underdog Paolini defeated fourth-seeded Rybakina with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 victory, securing her first-ever French Open semi-final spot.

Formula 1 fans might have been surprised to see Kelly Piquet without Max Verstappen. The Dutchman was in Canada preparing for the upcoming Grand Prix. However, Piquet was not alone. She enjoyed the company of Francisco Borsoi, a popular social media influencer known for his fashion, lifestyle, and tourism videos, and Francisco Faria, a fellow fashion model.

Kelly Piquet is having the time of her life with Max Verstappen

Kelly and Max often find time in their busy schedules to travel and enjoy life. Recently, the couple enjoyed a short vacation in France, offering a welcome break for Verstappen amidst a somewhat challenging 2024 season. Red Bull’s struggles this year have made it tough for the three-time champion to maintain his usual dominance on the track.

For their getaway, the couple chose Verstappen’s stunning $500,000 Ferrari SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano. This sports car, powered by a V8 engine combined with three electric motors, boasts around 986 horsepower and can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds. Their luxurious ride set the tone for a relaxing escape.

During their stay, Piquet and Verstappen enjoyed the serene beauty of the La Réserve Ramatuelle hotel in France. It remains unclear if Piquet’s daughter, Penelope joined them on this trip. After their refreshing break, Verstappen is now back in action, eager to regain the top spot on the Formula 1 circuit.

Kelly Piquet’s presence at the French Open, coupled with her recent vacation with Max Verstappen, highlights her glamorous lifestyle and successful career. As she enjoys these moments, Verstappen focuses on reclaiming his dominance on the race track, making for an exciting season both on and off the grid.