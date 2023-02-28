Former Michael Schumacher Boss, Who Was Denied Entry To Meet Him, Gives Health Update on Ex Ferrari Star After Having Word With Close Source

Michael Schumacher has been out of public view ever since suffering the horrific ski accident that gave him a major brain injury. Only a limited number of people close to him are allowed to visit him, and they are mostly close friends and family.

That’s why for over almost a decade, absolute privacy around Schumacher’s condition has been maintained. His family maintains that this is how the former Ferrari star would have wanted, and they just adhere to that.

Though there have been instances where close allies of Schumachers have revealed pieces of information about him, and recently even his family spoke about how he is doing. So, it’s not like everything is unknown. Still, a high degree of privacy is maintained.

Former boss speaks on Michael Schumacher

The seven-time world champion started his F1 journey with a one-off appearance with Eddie Jordan’s team Jordan. But after that, the German race driver didn’t commit to them, and the relations ended controversially.

Despite that, Jordan claims the two share cordial relations. However, a few years ago, he tried to meet Schumacher, but reportedly he was denied entry by his family, which is now led by the matriarch, Corinna Schumacher, wife of the former F1 star.

Nevertheless, he managed to get access to information from their son Mick Schumacher, who is also an F1 driver and currently a reserve driver for Mercedes.

“I was totally touched by that, and that’s because it’s certainly not easy when you know your father can’t be part of your family,” Jordan told English betting portal olbg.com. “He’s there, but he’s not there”

Empathizing with Mick Schumacher getting out

The 2022 season was extremely hard for the 2020 F2 champion. Even by the end of the season, the German had no idea where he was going, as Haas wasn’t clear about whether to keep him.

The American team’s dissatisfaction with him because of his unforced errors irked the hierarchy over there. Ultimately, the German race driver was axed, and his compatriot Nico Hulkenberg was brought in to replace him.

Many felt it was unjustified. Though Jordan didn’t say whether it was right or wrong, he feels that the second-generation Schumacher star will definitely make it big.

