Former teammate of Fernando Alonso questions his ‘strange’ $20 million move to Aston Martin

Felipe Massa, who paired with Fernando Alonso in Ferrari, questions the latter’s recent move to Aston Martin for the 2023 season.

Fernando Alonso sent shockwaves to the driver’s market when he announced replacing Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin for 2023. Alpine, with whom Alonso is currently associated, didn’t see it coming.

On the other hand, all media outlets also couldn’t predict this move. But now, Alonso is on his way out from the French team, and Alpine isn’t surely happy about that, as in this saga, they have also reportedly lost Oscar Piastri.

Meanwhile, Alonso’s former teammate, Felipe Massa, has questioned his move to Aston Martin. For the former Brazilian race driver, this move is pretty strange.

“First of all, Fernando is an amazing driver,” Massa told Sky Sports’ Any Driven Monday show. “I had the chance to be teammates with him [for a] long time [at] Ferrari. I learned a lot with him, so he’s, in my view, one of the best drivers in Formula 1.

“It was a little bit strange to hear that decision from him to sign with Aston Martin,” he added.

Aston martin will gain more than Fernando Alonso

While Massa believes this move could be exciting, he also thinks that Aston Martin will have more to gain from this than Alonso will.

“To be honest, if you want to hear what I have to say, I think Aston Martin has a lot to gain with Fernando there,” Massa continued. “I don’t know if Fernando has a lot to gain by being there with Aston Martin, in my view.”

In the end, Massa believes until Alonso gets a competitive car, this move will not be interesting for him. He doesn’t see any point in the Spaniard battling for minimum points every race week.

Aston Martin this year hasn’t stood on their expectations once again. The Silverstone-based team sits P9 in the standings. It remains to be seen whether Alonso can bring in a positive influence.

