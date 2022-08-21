World number one Tennis star Daniil Medvedev claims Max Verstappen has already won 2022 world championship

Tennis star Daniil Medvedev believes Red Bull racing’s Max Verstappen is set to win the 2022 season Formula One world championship.

Former World number 1 Daniil Medvedev had a lot to say about Max Verstappen who has had a strong start to the season. Moreover, he is currently leading the world championship with over 80 points ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

The Russian tennis player is definitely a Formula One fan and is looking forward to celebrating alongside Verstappen by the end of 2022.

Max Verstappen is 80 points ahead of all other F1 drivers

Max Verstappen has won 8 races out of the 13 races in the first half of the season. Besides, his former arch-rival Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes is not capable of competing with Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton has secured podiums in the last five races and is currently sixth in the world championship. The Dutchman’s current rival Charles Leclerc is on an inconsistent spell with his Ferrari.

Considering this situation and how Verstappen is 80 points ahead of the competition, it is believable that he could go on to win his second world championship.

Daniil Medvedev believes that Verstappen has won the world championship

There are still nine races to go in the 2022 season and well over 250 points are still available for the drivers. Daniil Medvedev has his predictions ready for the season ends.

He admires Verstappen and believes that the 2021 world champion’s driving ability is even better than last year’s title-winning season.

Medvedev added: “This year Verstappen is so strong and so consistent. Even if he starts from P10, some people then hope Leclerc wins. So that the championship becomes more exciting, but Max just won. He is great.”