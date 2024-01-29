Formula 1 Calendar 2024: Full Record Breaking 24 Race Schedule and Time

Formula 1 is set to start a record-breaking 2024 season, which will feature 24 Grands Prix. Despite 23 races on the calendar last year, only 22 could happen since the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix had to be canceled. The cancellation came following heavy rains, which led to flooding and landslides near the track area, leading to the Italian authorities asking F1 personnel to vacate the area. However, the race will return this year.

Additionally, the Chinese Grand Prix will be making a comeback to the calendar after a five-year hiatus from the sport.

The 24-race season will also feature a record six Sprint Sessions, adding to the excitement of the fans. Find out all the details about the entire 2024 F1 schedule, including the timings for each session, down below.

Please Note: The following times are according to the Eastern Standard Time (EST).

R1: Bahrain GP

Date and Day Session Time (EST) 29 February – Thursday Practice 1 6:30 – 7:30 AM 29 February – Thursday Practice 2 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM 01 March – Friday Practice 3 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM 01 March – Friday Qualifying 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM 02 March – Saturday Race 10 AM Onwards

R2: Saudi Arabian GP

Date and Day Session Time (EST) 07 March – Thursday Practice 1 8:30 – 9:30 AM 07 March – Thursday Practice 2 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM 08 March – Friday Practice 3 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM 08 March – Friday Qualifying 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM 09 March – Saturday Race 12 PM Onwards

R3: Australian GP

Date and Day Session Time (EST) 21 March – Thursday Practice 1 9:30 PM – 10:30 PM 22 March – Friday Practice 2 1:00 AM – 2:00 AM 22 March – Friday Practice 3 9:30 PM – 10:30 PM 23 March – Saturday Qualifying 1:00 AM – 2:00 AM 24 March – Sunday Race 12 AM Onwards

Note: EDT (Eastern Daylight Time) Rules apply

R4: Japanese GP

Date and Day Session Time (EST) 04 April – Thursday Practice 1 10:30 PM – 11:30 PM 05 April – Friday Practice 2 2:00 AM – 3:00 AM 05 April – Friday Practice 3 10:30 PM – 11:30 PM 06 April – Saturday Qualifying 2:00 AM – 3:00 AM 07 April – Sunday Race 1 AM Onwards

R5: Chinese GP

The weekend will include the first Sprint Session of the 2024 Formula 1 season, and the full schedule of the race is yet to emerge. However, the race weekend begins on the 19th of April and the main race will take place on the 21st of April, 3:00 AM onwards.

R6: Miami GP

The full schedule is still pending but the race weekend begins on 3rd May, with the feature race seeing lights out at 4:00 PM on 5th May. Miami will feature the second Sprint Session of 2024

R7: Emilia Romagna GP

Date and Day Session Time (EST) 17 May – Friday Practice 1 7:30 AM – 8:30 AM 17 May – Friday Practice 2 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM 18 May – Saturday Practice 3 6:30 AM – 7:30 AM 18 May – Saturday Qualifying 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM 19 May – Sunday Race 9 AM Onwards

R8: Monaco GP

Date and Day Session Time (EST) 24 May – Friday Practice 1 7:30 AM – 8:30 AM 24 May – Friday Practice 2 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM 25 May – Saturday Practice 3 6:30 AM – 7:30 AM 25 May – Saturday Qualifying 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM 26 May – Sunday Race 9 AM Onwards

R9: Canadian GP

Date and Day Session Time (EST) 07 June – Friday Practice 1 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM 07 June – Friday Practice 2 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM 08 June – Saturday Practice 3 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM 08 June – Saturday Qualifying 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM 09 June – Sunday Race 2 PM Onwards

R10: Spanish GP

Date and Day Session Time (EST) 21 June – Friday Practice 1 7:30 AM – 8:30 AM 21 June – Friday Practice 2 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM 22 June – Saturday Practice 3 6:30 AM – 7:30 AM 22 June – Saturday Qualifying 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM 23 June – Sunday Race 9 AM Onwards

R11: Austrian GP

The weekend with the third Sprint Session begins on 28th June and the feature race shall take place on 30th June, 9 AM onwards. Full details soon to follow.

R12: British GP

Date and Day Session Time (EST) 05 July- Friday Practice 1 7:30 AM – 8:30 AM 05 July – Friday Practice 2 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM 06 July – Saturday Practice 3 6:30 AM – 7:30 AM 06 July – Saturday Qualifying 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM 07 July – Sunday Race 10 AM Onwards

R13: Hungarian GP

Date and Day Session Time (EST) 19 July- Friday Practice 1 7:30 AM – 8:30 AM 19 July – Friday Practice 2 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM 20 July – Saturday Practice 3 6:30 AM – 7:30 AM 20 July – Saturday Qualifying 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM 21 July – Sunday Race 9 AM Onwards

R14: Belgian GP

Date and Day Session Time (EST) 26 July- Friday Practice 1 7:30 AM – 8:30 AM 26 July – Friday Practice 2 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM 27 July – Saturday Practice 3 6:30 AM – 7:30 AM 27 July – Saturday Qualifying 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM 28 July – Sunday Race 9 AM Onwards

R15: Dutch GP

Date and Day Session Time (EST) 23 August- Friday Practice 1 6:30 AM – 7:30 AM 23 August – Friday Practice 2 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM 24 August – Saturday Practice 3 5:30 AM – 6:30 AM 24 August – Saturday Qualifying 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM 25 August – Sunday Race 9 AM Onwards

R16: Italian GP

Date and Day Session Time (EST) 30 August- Friday Practice 1 7:30 AM – 8:30 AM 30 August – Friday Practice 2 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM 31 August – Saturday Practice 3 6:30 AM – 7:30 AM 31 August – Saturday Qualifying 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM 01 September – Sunday Race 9 AM Onwards

R17: Azerbaijan GP

Date and Day Session Time (EST) 13 September- Friday Practice 1 5:30 AM – 6:30 AM 13 September – Friday Practice 2 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM 14 September – Saturday Practice 3 4:30 AM – 5:30 AM 14 September – Saturday Qualifying 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM 15 September – Sunday Race 7 AM Onwards

R18: Singapore GP

Date and Day Session Time (EST) 20 September- Friday Practice 1 5:30 AM – 6:30 AM 20 September – Friday Practice 2 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM 21 September – Saturday Practice 3 5:30 AM – 6:30 AM 21 September – Saturday Qualifying 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM 22 September – Sunday Race 8 AM Onwards

R19: United States GP

The weekend will include the fourth Sprint Session of the year, and the full schedule of the race is yet to emerge. However, the race weekend begins on the 18th of October and the main race will take place on the 20th of October, from 3:00 PM onwards.

R20: Mexico City GP

Date and Day Session Time (EST) 25 October- Friday Practice 1 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM 25 October- Friday Practice 2 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM 26 October- Saturday Practice 3 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM 26 October- Saturday Qualifying 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM 27 October- Sunday Race 4 PM Onwards

Note: EST rules apply

R21: Sao Paulo GP

The full schedule is still pending but the race weekend begins on 1st November, with the feature race seeing lights out at 1:00 PM on 3rd November. Sao Paulo will feature the fifth Sprint Session of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

R22: Las Vegas GP

The schedule for the Las Vegas GP is yet to emerge. However, Formula 1 festivities begin in Sin City from 21st November, and the feature race will begin on 23rd November, 10:00 PM PST (1:00 AM EST, 24th Nov) onwards.

R23: Qatar GP

The final Sprint Session of the 2024 Formula 1 season will take place in Qatar but timings are not certain as yet. P1 begins on 29th November, with the feature race scheduled for 1st December at 12:00 PM.

R24: Abu Dhabi GP