Formula 1 Calendar 2024: Full Record Breaking 24 Race Schedule and Time
Naman Gopal Srivastava
|Published
Formula 1 is set to start a record-breaking 2024 season, which will feature 24 Grands Prix. Despite 23 races on the calendar last year, only 22 could happen since the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix had to be canceled. The cancellation came following heavy rains, which led to flooding and landslides near the track area, leading to the Italian authorities asking F1 personnel to vacate the area. However, the race will return this year.
Additionally, the Chinese Grand Prix will be making a comeback to the calendar after a five-year hiatus from the sport.
The 24-race season will also feature a record six Sprint Sessions, adding to the excitement of the fans. Find out all the details about the entire 2024 F1 schedule, including the timings for each session, down below.
Please Note: The following times are according to the Eastern Standard Time (EST).
R1: Bahrain GP
|Date and Day
|Session
|Time (EST)
|29 February – Thursday
|Practice 1
|6:30 – 7:30 AM
|29 February – Thursday
|Practice 2
|10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
|01 March – Friday
|Practice 3
|8:00 AM – 9:00 AM
|01 March – Friday
|Qualifying
|11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|02 March – Saturday
|Race
|10 AM Onwards
R2: Saudi Arabian GP
|Date and Day
|Session
|Time (EST)
|07 March – Thursday
|Practice 1
|8:30 – 9:30 AM
|07 March – Thursday
|Practice 2
|12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
|08 March – Friday
|Practice 3
|8:30 AM – 9:30 AM
|08 March – Friday
|Qualifying
|12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
|09 March – Saturday
|Race
|12 PM Onwards
R3: Australian GP
|Date and Day
|Session
|Time (EST)
|21 March – Thursday
|Practice 1
|9:30 PM – 10:30 PM
|22 March – Friday
|Practice 2
|1:00 AM – 2:00 AM
|22 March – Friday
|Practice 3
|9:30 PM – 10:30 PM
|23 March – Saturday
|Qualifying
|1:00 AM – 2:00 AM
|24 March – Sunday
|Race
|12 AM Onwards
Note: EDT (Eastern Daylight Time) Rules apply
R4: Japanese GP
|Date and Day
|Session
|Time (EST)
|04 April – Thursday
|Practice 1
|10:30 PM – 11:30 PM
|05 April – Friday
|Practice 2
|2:00 AM – 3:00 AM
|05 April – Friday
|Practice 3
|10:30 PM – 11:30 PM
|06 April – Saturday
|Qualifying
|2:00 AM – 3:00 AM
|07 April – Sunday
|Race
|1 AM Onwards
R5: Chinese GP
The weekend will include the first Sprint Session of the 2024 Formula 1 season, and the full schedule of the race is yet to emerge. However, the race weekend begins on the 19th of April and the main race will take place on the 21st of April, 3:00 AM onwards.
R6: Miami GP
The full schedule is still pending but the race weekend begins on 3rd May, with the feature race seeing lights out at 4:00 PM on 5th May. Miami will feature the second Sprint Session of 2024
R7: Emilia Romagna GP
|Date and Day
|Session
|Time (EST)
|17 May – Friday
|Practice 1
|7:30 AM – 8:30 AM
|17 May – Friday
|Practice 2
|11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|18 May – Saturday
|Practice 3
|6:30 AM – 7:30 AM
|18 May – Saturday
|Qualifying
|10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
|19 May – Sunday
|Race
|9 AM Onwards
R8: Monaco GP
|Date and Day
|Session
|Time (EST)
|24 May – Friday
|Practice 1
|7:30 AM – 8:30 AM
|24 May – Friday
|Practice 2
|11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|25 May – Saturday
|Practice 3
|6:30 AM – 7:30 AM
|25 May – Saturday
|Qualifying
|10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
|26 May – Sunday
|Race
|9 AM Onwards
R9: Canadian GP
|Date and Day
|Session
|Time (EST)
|07 June – Friday
|Practice 1
|1:30 PM – 2:30 PM
|07 June – Friday
|Practice 2
|5:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|08 June – Saturday
|Practice 3
|12:30 PM – 1:30 PM
|08 June – Saturday
|Qualifying
|4:00 PM – 5:00 PM
|09 June – Sunday
|Race
|2 PM Onwards
R10: Spanish GP
|Date and Day
|Session
|Time (EST)
|21 June – Friday
|Practice 1
|7:30 AM – 8:30 AM
|21 June – Friday
|Practice 2
|11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|22 June – Saturday
|Practice 3
|6:30 AM – 7:30 AM
|22 June – Saturday
|Qualifying
|10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
|23 June – Sunday
|Race
|9 AM Onwards
R11: Austrian GP
The weekend with the third Sprint Session begins on 28th June and the feature race shall take place on 30th June, 9 AM onwards. Full details soon to follow.
R12: British GP
|Date and Day
|Session
|Time (EST)
|05 July- Friday
|Practice 1
|7:30 AM – 8:30 AM
|05 July – Friday
|Practice 2
|11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|06 July – Saturday
|Practice 3
|6:30 AM – 7:30 AM
|06 July – Saturday
|Qualifying
|10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
|07 July – Sunday
|Race
|10 AM Onwards
R13: Hungarian GP
|Date and Day
|Session
|Time (EST)
|19 July- Friday
|Practice 1
|7:30 AM – 8:30 AM
|19 July – Friday
|Practice 2
|11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|20 July – Saturday
|Practice 3
|6:30 AM – 7:30 AM
|20 July – Saturday
|Qualifying
|10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
|21 July – Sunday
|Race
|9 AM Onwards
R14: Belgian GP
|Date and Day
|Session
|Time (EST)
|26 July- Friday
|Practice 1
|7:30 AM – 8:30 AM
|26 July – Friday
|Practice 2
|11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|27 July – Saturday
|Practice 3
|6:30 AM – 7:30 AM
|27 July – Saturday
|Qualifying
|10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
|28 July – Sunday
|Race
|9 AM Onwards
R15: Dutch GP
|Date and Day
|Session
|Time (EST)
|23 August- Friday
|Practice 1
|6:30 AM – 7:30 AM
|23 August – Friday
|Practice 2
|10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
|24 August – Saturday
|Practice 3
|5:30 AM – 6:30 AM
|24 August – Saturday
|Qualifying
|9:00 AM – 10:00 AM
|25 August – Sunday
|Race
|9 AM Onwards
R16: Italian GP
|Date and Day
|Session
|Time (EST)
|30 August- Friday
|Practice 1
|7:30 AM – 8:30 AM
|30 August – Friday
|Practice 2
|11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|31 August – Saturday
|Practice 3
|6:30 AM – 7:30 AM
|31 August – Saturday
|Qualifying
|10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
|01 September – Sunday
|Race
|9 AM Onwards
R17: Azerbaijan GP
|Date and Day
|Session
|Time (EST)
|13 September- Friday
|Practice 1
|5:30 AM – 6:30 AM
|13 September – Friday
|Practice 2
|9:00 AM – 10:00 AM
|14 September – Saturday
|Practice 3
|4:30 AM – 5:30 AM
|14 September – Saturday
|Qualifying
|8:00 AM – 9:00 AM
|15 September – Sunday
|Race
|7 AM Onwards
R18: Singapore GP
|Date and Day
|Session
|Time (EST)
|20 September- Friday
|Practice 1
|5:30 AM – 6:30 AM
|20 September – Friday
|Practice 2
|9:00 AM – 10:00 AM
|21 September – Saturday
|Practice 3
|5:30 AM – 6:30 AM
|21 September – Saturday
|Qualifying
|9:00 AM – 10:00 AM
|22 September – Sunday
|Race
|8 AM Onwards
R19: United States GP
The weekend will include the fourth Sprint Session of the year, and the full schedule of the race is yet to emerge. However, the race weekend begins on the 18th of October and the main race will take place on the 20th of October, from 3:00 PM onwards.
R20: Mexico City GP
|Date and Day
|Session
|Time (EST)
|25 October- Friday
|Practice 1
|2:30 PM – 3:30 PM
|25 October- Friday
|Practice 2
|6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|26 October- Saturday
|Practice 3
|1:30 PM – 2:30 PM
|26 October- Saturday
|Qualifying
|5:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|27 October- Sunday
|Race
|4 PM Onwards
Note: EST rules apply
R21: Sao Paulo GP
The full schedule is still pending but the race weekend begins on 1st November, with the feature race seeing lights out at 1:00 PM on 3rd November. Sao Paulo will feature the fifth Sprint Session of the 2024 Formula 1 season.
R22: Las Vegas GP
The schedule for the Las Vegas GP is yet to emerge. However, Formula 1 festivities begin in Sin City from 21st November, and the feature race will begin on 23rd November, 10:00 PM PST (1:00 AM EST, 24th Nov) onwards.
R23: Qatar GP
The final Sprint Session of the 2024 Formula 1 season will take place in Qatar but timings are not certain as yet. P1 begins on 29th November, with the feature race scheduled for 1st December at 12:00 PM.
R24: Abu Dhabi GP
|Date and Day
|Session
|Time (EST)
|06 December – Friday
|Practice 1
|4:30 AM – 5:30 AM
|06 December – Friday
|Practice 2
|8:00 AM – 9:00 AM
|07 December – Saturday
|Practice 3
|5:30 AM – 6:30 AM
|07 December – Saturday
|Qualifying
|9:00 AM – 10:00 AM
|08 December – Sunday
|Race
|8 AM Onwards
