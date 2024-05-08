Jason Kelce Calls Out Patrick Mahomes for His Comments on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive

Patrick ‘Texas Gunslinger’ Mahomes is the epitome of a party animal. From shot-gunning a beer at his home turf during a Luke Combs concert to taking his squad mates to Sin City for a second round of partying, the two-time MVP is always at the top of his game. However, when appearing on Logan Paul’s ‘Impaulsive’ podcast, Mahomes made it very clear that he can no longer ‘keep up’ with the Kelce brothers when it comes to partying. And Jason Kelce isn’t buying it.

Advertisement

In a recent episode of the ‘New Heights’ podcast, the elder Kelce didn’t mince words and called it ‘bullls*it’ while reacting to Mahomes’ claims about not being able to keep up while partying. The Chiefs’ QB feels that he used to be able to run with the big dogs, but ever since he added his little ones to the family tree, it’s no longer the case.

Jason, however, didn’t skip a beat, making it clear that Mahomes was playing ‘coy’ and if he had his Coors Light, no one would keep up with him.

“I’m calling bulls*it. Pat can keep up. He knows he can,” Jason asserted. “He’s playing coy right now. Everybody knows, especially if it’s Coors Light, nobody’s keeping up with Pat.”

The younger Kelce, Travis, doubled down and added that Mahomes had depleted an entire bar’s supply of Coors Light when he started to drink. And this actually happened twice.

“I’ve seen that man literally drink bars out of Coors. Literally!” Travis recalled. “Like, uh, we gotta run to the store and get some more. We didn’t think we were gonna run out of these things. But Pat Mahomes has done it twice now.”

Notably, one occasion that comes to mind is the Super Bowl LVII parade, when Mahomes almost toppled from the top of the bus while shotgunning a Coors Light. Thus, Mahomes can pretend all he likes; but he is a beast off the field, just as much as he is on it. The Kelce brothers, however, are a different breed altogether.

Travis and Jason Kelce Debate Who They Got Their Drinking Ability From

In the same interview with Logan Paul, Patrick Mahomes also mentioned that Jason isn’t always out partying since he’s a family man himself with three daughters. However, occasionally, the former NFL star indulges and gets sloshed. “I think it has something to do in their blood,” the two-time MVP quipped.

While Jason wasn’t very sure about this, Travis concurred in a heartbeat. He even posed a question about where they inherited their drinking abilities from. Was it passed down from their dad? Or perhaps their uncle, Big Dom? Jason was adamant and said that he doesn’t believe their father can get ‘sh*tfaced’. Travis didn’t seem to agree, but the elder Kelce doubled down and claimed that he had never seen his dad get sloshed. Not even once.

Travis then reminisced about a time when he, Jason, and their father downed a beer together, but Jason couldn’t recall the event at all. He was genuinely baffled. The duo, however, ultimately agreed that they honed their drinking prowess during their college days in Cincinnati.