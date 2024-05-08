Angel Reese Puts an End to All Criticism For Going to Met Gala With 1 Sassy Tweet

Apr 1, 2024; Albany, NY, USA; LSU Lady Tigers forward Angel Reese (10) controls the ball in the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the finals of the Albany Regional in the 2024 NCAA Tournament at MVP Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Angel Reese set the 2024 Met Gala on fire with a mint-green dress, proving she is a modern fashion icon. However, she was also questioned about her choice to attend such events amidst the preseason window. In her second WNBA appearance, the NCAA 2023 Most Outstanding Player presented another dominant low-post display and shut down her critics.

Adding 13 points, five rebounds, and one assist in nineteen minutes of playtime, Reese proved that the Met Gala event wasn’t a deterrent and that people should stop questioning her personal choices. On X, she let her critics know that she can thrive on the court while upholding her off-court commitments,

“So now yall can delete them drafts & tweets saying i shouldn’t have gone to the met gala & i can’t do both. I CAN DO ALL THINGS THROUGH CHRIST WHO STRENGTHENS ME’.

The sassy tweet of course received a raucous reception from her fans. A fan pointed out how she killed the competition during both the Met Gala and her second WNBA game, “You ate them up too my girlll”

Another fan complimented her accomplishments in both spheres of her life, “Handling business on and off the court.”

Since every Reese post attracts a ton of detractors, a fan urged the Bayou Barbie to ignore them as they will persist no matter how well she does, “Stop reading these negative tweets these clowns will hate”.

Thus, the unapologetic 6’3” Center has provided joy to her fans, showing signs of a fierce athlete. Moreover, her head coach and the league have been right behind the 2024 #7 draft pick.

Angel Reese has a lot of support from the WNBA

The WNBA’s official X handle rolled out multiple posts to celebrate Reese’s two-day journey. One of the posts pointed out that her 24-hour schedule saw her hit the Met Gala red carpet and then attend her WNBA duties.

“Training camp in the morning, Met Gala at night, preseason game tomorrow. Just another day in the life for Angel Reese,” ‘WNBA’ wrote on X.

However, attending the Met Gala did come at a price as she had to skip a practice to grace the event. Apart from Reese, rookie Kamila Cardoso missed the practice because of her off-court commitments. However, her Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon showcased tremendous understanding toward both athletes,

“There were things that were in place for them that we thought were very important for them to be part of. That’s something they earned and that’s never something we’d ever take away.”

At any rate, Sky HC will have tremendous depth in her roster. The LSU alum has proven her worth in the first two games and can end up nabbing a big role in the squad. Her pro journey has just begun and has already left deep imprints.