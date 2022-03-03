“Formula 1 has announced that the Russian Grand Prix contract has been terminated”- What does it mean for Haas and Nikita Mazepin?

Formula 1 has announced that they will not conduct the Russian Grand Prix in the future as the contract has been terminated.

As per the internal sources, FIA had an internal committee meeting discussing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The race was called off by the Formula 1 authorities before but taking a step forward, Russia is on the blacklist of Formula 1.

Russian Grand Prix went from cancellation to termination

The Russian Grand Prix promoter Rosgonki previously stated that there is still a possibility of the race taking place in the future. However, as per the statement below, F1 confirms no races in Russia in the future.

“Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter meaning Russia will not have a race in the future,” the statement reads.

F1 officials and team bosses held a meeting previously to discuss the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen along with several other drivers were very vocal about the situation.

What about the drivers and teams?

As per speculations, Pietro Fittipaldi will replace Nikita Mazepin. Former Alpha Tauri driver Daniil Kvyat said it’s an ‘unfair solution’ to ban Russian competitors from sports events scheduled ahead.

The Russian and Belarusian drivers will have to race under the neutral FIA flag. These nationalities drivers will also not be permitted to race in the United Kingdom as announced by the authorities.

Haas F1 team also removed the Uralkali branding alongside the Russian flag from their car. Not only they will be driving a plain white car, but they are also in search of sponsors and driver replacement.