“Hamilton only wanted to show dissatisfaction with his silence”: Red Bull chief on why he blames Lewis Hamilton for Michael Masi’s ‘unfair’ sacking

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko says he blames Lewis Hamilton for the ‘unfair’ removal of Michael Masi from his role as race director.

Last month, the FIA announced that Michael Masi would no longer be race director this year. This was a widely welcome decision for fans and figures who blamed the Aussie for Hamilton’s heartbreaking and controversial loss at the 2021 season finale.

However, one of the teams who have openly voiced their support for Masi is Red Bull. Ever since the infamous evening in Yas Island, the Austrian team has repeatedly defended the race-official’s decision making.

2021 World Champion Max Verstappen, who benefited from Masi’s questionable decision making, felt that the problem was bigger than him. The Dutch driver blamed the rules; in particular, allowing team bosses to speak to Masi during the race. The fact that they could pressure him mid-race, influenced a lot of decisions made, Verstappen insisted.

Christian Horner has spoken on Michael Masi’s dismissal as race director 👀 pic.twitter.com/Xsj9dBmD4M — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) February 22, 2022

Team Principal Christian Horner revealed that at the FIA’s meeting in London, only the Red Bull outfit defended the 44-year old. Horner too feels that Masi was being used as a scapegoat for F1’s flawed rules.

The latest person to share his thoughts on the matter is none another than Dr. Helmut Marko. The 78-year old, in a recent interview blames Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton for how Masi was unceremoniously sacked from his role.

Lewis Hamilton should not have been silent on the matter, says Helmut Marko

Following his loss, Hamilton went off social media for almost two months. During that time, he didn’t share his thoughts on how the 2021 season ended and it even led to rumors emerging of him retiring.

A lot of people felt that Hamilton’s silence was a form of protest from the 37-year old’s side. Marko is one of those people, and is adamant that the Brit should have publicly taken a stand.

The Red Bull advisor went on to say that despite being put under a lot of pressure, Michael Masi did a good job, when taking the whole season into consideration.

BREAKING: FIA confirms Michael Masi has been removed from his position as race director. pic.twitter.com/F5s1dFULFk — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) February 17, 2022

“By his silence, he only wanted to show his dissatisfaction with the situation and the decisions,” said Marko. “Part of that behavior subsequently also led to Masi being removed from his role. I don’t think it’s right. You have to look at his performances over the years.”

“If Masi had everything they are going to enter now at his disposal, it would have been easier for him to decide. A video referee and an advisor by his side. Michael is now being sacrificed for that,” he added.

