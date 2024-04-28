19-Year-Old Emmanuel Wanyonyi Makes History With Road Mile World Record on Competitive Debut

The track and field arena just got a new star in the form of Kenyan runner Emmanuel Wanyonyi. The 19-year-old recently proved his prowess at a road mile event in Germany by beating all odds and snagging a world record.

Wanyonyi is a seasoned 800m runner, having won the World Championships silver medal and bagging the gold at the Diamond League in 2023. However, for this world record, he strayed away from his expertise and participated in the road mile category for the first time.

The Adizero Road to Records event held at Herzogenaurach, Germany witnessed history as he drew close to the finish line and celebrated even before making it to the end. Covering the distance within 3:54.50, Wanyonyi narrowly beat USA’s Hobbs Kessler and South Africa’s Ryan Mphahlele.

Thanking the brand partner Adidas for their shoes and resources, the young runner took to Instagram to post about his achievement. Surprised at his ability, he wrote about his win:

“Debut over the mile distance at the Adizero: Road to Records and a World Record…of 3:54.50!! Special!”

After his victory, Wanyonyi expressed his joy, admitting that the challenge wasn’t the easiest feat to pull off. Transitioning from 800m to the road mile and pushing himself until the very end, he knew he had bigger shoes to fill on the track.

Since he had set his eyes on the world record of 3:56.13, made by his rival Kessler in 2023, the Kenyan kicked his speed up a notch at the last minute. He credited his coach for encouraging him to never say never and stay focused throughout.

“My coach told me it was possible to break the world record.”

Congratulating the 19-year-old on his achievement, the official Instagram page of World Athletics put up a poster and details of the record. Fans quickly jumped in to congratulate him on the historic feat.

The track and field world wished Emmanuel Wanyonyi well on his victory and world record

Perhaps the most impressive part about Wanyonyi’s win wasn’t just his speed and age but also the fact that he debuted in the category. A road mile easily amounts up to double the distance of what he was used to covering in competitions, and therefore, his debut could be one of the most fascinating participations in the track and field arena. Fans seem to agree with this notion, with one expecting him to break another record.

“He’s coming for the 800m wr soon…”

Another was impressed by Wanyonyi’s versatility as a track athlete.

“Cross country, track, roads… wow an all round athlete…”

Kenyan politician Charles Ngusya Nguna vouched for him and his career.

“This boy is Soo good this year the world will see his best”

While another fan pointed out how the speed almost sounded unreal.

“Super human feat thats crazy”

Lastly, just like for any other achievement post, the comments under the poster were flooded with congratulatory messages.

“Well done Wanyonyi”

With a stellar debut at the Road Mile event, it looks like Wanyonyi is only getting started with conquering various events. While he makes sure that he beats his personal best of 1:42.80 at 800m races, only time will tell if he bags records in other categories as well.