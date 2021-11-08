“He’s had a lot of wins this year” – Lewis Hamilton admits it is Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s title to lose after dominant show in Mexico

“He’s had a lot of wins this year” – Lewis Hamilton feels Max Verstappen and Red Bull are too quick for them, and that they hold the aces for the championship with four rounds to go.

The 12-point for Max Verstappen over Lewis Hamilton before Mexico is now 19, with races in Brazil, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE to go.

Impressively, Verstappen has won half the races held so far this season, as he marches on towards his maiden world title, and fifth for Red Bull.

The Dutchman beat Hamilton by an astounding 16 seconds yesterday, the latter somehow fighting off homeboy Sergio Perez for P2. But the Brit admits trouble is looming large on them, with Honda determined to hand Red Bull victory before taking a break from F1.

“There’s still four races [but] obviously 19 points is a lot of points. He’s had a lot of wins this year.

“I think today with their superior speed, if they were to carry that into the next ones then we may be in trouble – or we will be in trouble.

“I don’t know if they’ll be using that huge wing that they had on today. Naturally, we’ll find out when we get there but I hope we’re closer.

“I naturally feel I need to be winning every race, because we need those extra points, not to lose those points, to try and regain. That was the goal going into the last race and the race before that and before that and here this weekend.

“But they’re just too quick. So we’re giving it absolutely everything we’ve got but unfortunately, it’s not enough at the moment to compete with them.”

