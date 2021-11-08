F1

“He’s had a lot of wins this year” – Lewis Hamilton admits it is Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s title to lose after dominant show in Mexico

“He’s had a lot of wins this year" - Lewis Hamilton admits it is Max Verstappen and Red Bull's title to lose after dominant show in Mexico
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
“I’ve got to be in there longer for the 4th quarter”: LaMelo Ball expresses his dissent with Hornets head coach James Borrego for his rotations in loss to Clippers
Next Article
Is Michael Porter Jr playing tonight vs Miami Heat? Denver Nuggets release back injury report for max contract young star ahead of game vs Jimmy Butler and co
F1 Latest News
“He’s had a lot of wins this year" - Lewis Hamilton admits it is Max Verstappen and Red Bull's title to lose after dominant show in Mexico
“He’s had a lot of wins this year” – Lewis Hamilton admits it is Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s title to lose after dominant show in Mexico

“He’s had a lot of wins this year” – Lewis Hamilton feels Max Verstappen and…