mobile app bar

Franco Colapinto is Confident About His Future in F1: “I’m Going To Be Back”

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Franco Colapinto (Williams Racing, Argentinien, 43) , MEX, Formel 1 Weltmeisterschaft, Grand Prix von Mexiko City, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Franco Colapinto (Williams Racing, Argentinien, 43) , MEX, Formel 1 Weltmeisterschaft, Grand Prix von Mexiko City, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Credits- IMAGO / Eibner

Franco Colapinto came into the sport as a virtual nobody. Driving for the Williams Academy in F2, the Argentinian was picked out by James Vowles as an unlikely replacement for the misfiring Logan Sargeant from the 2024 Italian GP onwards. However, with only a handful of races under his belt, the 21-year-old has stamped his authority in the paddock as a future star. Despite this, going into the 2025 season, Colapinto is without a race seat.

Williams announced earlier this year that Carlos Sainz would be joining the Grove-based team next season to partner alongside existing driver Alex Albon. Hence, Colapinto is only a stop-gap in Vowles’ plans. However, his performances so far—including points finishes at Baku and Austin—have helped him make a compelling case for a full-time seat next year.

The young Argentinian rookie himself resonated with this belief. He told Martin Brundle (as quoted by Chequered Flag on YouTube), “Look, I’m sure I’m going to be back in the future…in 2026, 2027. I’m sure I’m going to be back.”

Behind the scenes, Vowles has been working hard to secure a race seat for Colapinto with Audi (to be Sauber till 2025), who have already signed Nico Hulkenberg and are in search of the German’s teammate.

That said, Colapinto himself is aware that his chances are not guaranteed, as in F1, the competition is huge, and the number of seats, is limited. However, he is still focused on the remaining five races to ensure that he makes the best impression possible on the entire F1 paddock to be in with a chance of making a return in the future.

Can Colapinto drive in 2025?

Colapinto’s most realistic shot at a seat next year would be as Hulkenberg’s teammate at Sauber. However, he isn’t the only driver vying for the spot; incumbent Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas and F2 star Gabriel Bortoleto are also in the mix for 2025.

The reports coming out in the media point to the fact that new Audi COO, Mattia Binotto is in favor of going for youth as against experience. This means that Bottas, despite being a 10-time race winner in F1, could miss out on a spot in favor of a younger driver with the potential to become a star.

The catch, however, is that if Williams isn’t willing to release Colapinto, then, Binotto would look at other options. Hence, it all boils down to how Williams and Vowles negotiate Colapinto’s future — at least in terms of 2025.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these