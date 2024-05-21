Fred Vasseur Gets Honest About Sacking “The Architect” of Ferrari’s “Recovery” Carlos Sainz for Lewis Hamilton

Ever since Ferrari signed Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season, effectively sacking Carlos Sainz, there has been a persistent debate on whether they made the right call. Questions were asked about Ferrari’s decision because the Spaniard has been the only driver to win races for the Italian team in the past two seasons. Despite being fed up with being repeatedly asked such questions, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur provided an honest answer about why his side chose to replace Sainz with Hamilton.

According to The New York Times, Vasseur said, “I have huge respect for Carlos. I’m perfectly aware of the job he did last year. He was the architect of our recovery after the summer break. He brought us the win in Singapore and the podium in Monza.”

However, the Frenchman reasoned signing Hamilton was a “no-brainer for tons of reasons.” He added, “I had to take a decision, and the decision was harsh”.

Previously, the Ferrari boss has stormed out of interviews and snapped at reporters too for persisting with this narrative. While Sainz has undoubtedly done an incredible job for Ferrari, Vasseur believes that Hamilton’s onboarding is a move for the long-term future.

Sainz has been nip and tuck with his teammate Charles Leclerc on all fronts. While many consider Leclerc to have more raw pace and talent, the Spaniard has not languished behind the Monegasque too often.

In fact, since the summer break of 2023, Sainz’s two race wins in Singapore (2023) and Australia (2024) showcased how he can beat Leclerc on merit. When it comes to the signing of Hamilton, Vassuer believes that the Briton coming to Ferrari will help Leclerc up his game on the track.

Naturally, for the Monegasque, going against a seven-time champion would be a fantastic learning experience. Apparently, even Sainz agrees with this notion, as he wishes the best for Ferrari.

Carlos Sainz understands Ferrari’s decision to sign Lewis Hamilton

Carlos Sainz would have had all the reasons to express his anger about Ferrari sacking him. However, the #55 driver has the maturity to understand why the Prancing Horse made such a decision. He even mentioned he doesn’t have any “hard feelings” toward Lewis Hamilton.

Sainz also understood why the seven-time champion decided to jump ship to the Italian outfit. According to Si.com, Sainz commented,

“I think Ferrari’s a great team and at some point towards the second half of your career – or at the end, I don’t know where he’s (Lewis Hamilton) at right now, he only knows – but for sure it’s a team you would like to be part of, so I fully understand that.”

As things stand, the driver market situation is not in Sainz’s favor. The 29-year-old wishes to receive an offer from a top team and deservedly so, given his performance in the past 18 months. However, with Red Bull and Mercedes having a stronger interest in other drivers for 2025, Sainz may have to compromise and take a step back down the grid.