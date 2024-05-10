Fresh Off Victory High, Lando Norris “Annoyingly” Bags Another Win In the Same Week

The month of May has brought glad tidings for Lando Norris, who won his first-ever F1 Grand Prix in Miami last Sunday. It took five years and 110 races for this win to come, and it also made him lucky away from the track. Norris’ best friend Max Fewtrell revealed that the former carried his good form onto the golf course earlier this week.

Streaming live, Fewtrell detailed how positive the entire month has been for Norris so far. Following his win in Miami, Norris won on the golf course. Fewtrell said,

“Annoyingly, Lando [Norris] hit his PB. He hit his best-ever round.”

Fewtrell recognized the 24-year-old’s brilliance but at the same time, was (jokingly) annoyed at his friend.

Winning in Miami was monumental and emotional for the McLaren driver. He lost out on several race victories in the past due to bad luck and mistakes on his end. But with the P1 finish in Florida, Norris can finally put it all behind him.

His self-confidence has often been doubted with experts calling him out for his self-critical behavior on various occasions. But his win in Miami would have given him plenty to be excited about in races to come. The McLaren driver seems like a changed man and is enjoying the highest of highs in his career.

Unfortunately, his best friend Fewtrell couldn’t be there to witness his most glorious F1 moment to date.

Max Fewtrell’s emotional reaction to Lando Norris’ win

Max Fewtrell, a former racing driver, now streams content full-time and often talks about Lando Norris, with whom he grew up karting. Earlier this year, he claimed that he would want to be present in the paddock to celebrate Norris’ first-ever race win.

Unfortunately, fate didn’t allow him to do the same, as he wasn’t in Miami when Norris stood on the top-step of the podium for the first time.

Nonetheless, it didn’t stop the former F3 driver from being happy about his friend’s achievement. Getting emotional, he recalled how they used to race side by side, once upon a time.

“We were just kids in karting and dreaming of F1, and now he’s actually done it.”

Fewtrell now believes that Norris will be an even better driver. A weight will be lifted off his friend’s shoulders, allowing him to go to “the next level.”