Lewis Hamilton breaks Michael Schumacher and Alain Prost’s records after a third place finish at the British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton breaks Michael Schumacher’s record of leading the race for 16 consecutive seasons in Britain.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton is in the league of Formula One’s all-time GOAT drivers. Despite a difficult season, he is sixth in the drivers’ championship currently.

Hamilton equalled Schumacher’s record of seven world titles in 2021. He leads the records for most wins by an F1 driver (103), pole positions (103), and podium finishes (184).

Moreover, there were two records special records that the seven-time world champion broke from Schumacher’s and Alain Prost’s books.

Lewis Hamilton led the 2022 British Grand Prix race. He battled with Ferrari’s duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr to maintain his lead.

By doing so, he has broken Schumacher’s record for consecutive seasons where the drive has led a lap of a Grand Prix. The new record is Hamilton’s 16 seasons from his rookie year at McLaren to the current season with Mercedes.

With the Mercedes’ W13 improving on a track-by-track basis, Hamilton will be aiming to lock down the podium in Austria this weekend.

Lewis Hamilton has broken Michael Schumacher's record for most consecutive seasons where the driver has led a lap of a Grand Prix (16)

Lewis Hamilton breaks Alain Prost’s record

The Briton also broke Prost’s record of having the most single podiums at the home venue. Before the race at the Silverstone Circuit, he was tied with the three times’ world champions’ 11 podiums in France.

Moreover, after a commanding drive, Hamilton now has 12 podiums to his name at the Silverstone Circuit. This turned out to be a brand new record in Briton’s book.

However, with the third-place finish at the British Grand Prix, Hamilton broke a sort of negative record. He broke his record of most races without a win of 10 making it 11 now. Hamilton equalled this record three times previously.

