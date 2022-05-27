“From a Red Bull helicopter to a $7 Million mansion in Switzerland” – Top 5 Most expensive things owned by Sebastian Vettel

Four times World Champion Sebastian Vettel possesses multiple Ferrari cars to a Red Bull branded helicopter.

Sebastian Vettel is one of the greatest Formula One drivers of all time. The 2008 rookie of the year became a sensation at Toro Rosso eventually leading to his four world championships in Red Bull.

He then drove for Ferrari where he failed to win a world championship. Currently driving with Aston Martin, the German driver has a net worth of over $140 million.

Below are the top 5 most expensive things owned by the four-times world champion:

1) ‘$7 Million’ Luxurious house in Switzerland

Sebastian Vettel enjoys a very traditional in his life approach. According to his wife Hannah Prater, Vettel enjoys a quiet life rather than spending a week in ‘glitzier’ spots like Monaco.

The 7 Million dollar mansion stores all the supercars, and superbikes owned by the driver. Kimi Raikkonen who has been Vettel’s friend since his time in Ferrari lives nearby as well.

#bbcqt keen to hear Sebastian Vettel talk about cost of living crisis. Here is his house pic.twitter.com/htq7CIFyXo — Perry Evans (@SuffolkBaggie) May 12, 2022

2) Sebastian Vettel has an F1 Art collection

Sebastian Vettel bought the works of International artist Mark Dickens in collaboration with renowned F1 photographer Keith Sutton.

The Art collection which costs millions contains layers of photographs, paintings, and texts celebrating the life of F1 champions.

Vettel has long held a sincere appreciation for the history of this motorsport. He further added: “When I first heard of this project three years ago I was fascinated. It wasn’t until I saw the completed original artworks in London last December that I realized how impressive they are.”

The Vettel piece in the F1 World Champions art collection, made by Mark Dickens in collaboration with Keith Sutton. pic.twitter.com/IrMMIUW8zV — Sebastian Vettel #5 (@sebvettelnews) July 5, 2016

3) Ferrari F40

Sebastian Vettel is indeed a motorsport enthusiast as he got lots of classic cars and bikes throughout his career. One of his prized possession is the Ferrari F40.

Previously owned by Luciano Pavarotti, Vettel bought this piece of history after winning his fourth world championship in 2014.

The 2.9 litres V8’s current value is well over a million in the current market. The car owned by a world champion adds value to its already prestige history.

4) Ferrari California T

Being a part of Ferrari came with its own special rewards for the German driver. He bought the car right away after launch in 2014 for a staggering $231,000 dollars.

The four-times world champion drives the 3.9 litres V8 behemoth on the roads in Germany. There are plenty of Ferrari, Renault, and Mercedes in his garage.

5) Red Bull ‘Little Bull’ helicopter

During Vettel’s tenure with Red Bull, he also bought an acrobatic helicopter. The flying machine called ‘Little Bull’ actually gave Vettel’s wings. The helicopter has a special custom paint design for the four-times world champion.