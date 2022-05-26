“$11.3million supercar, but the batter died”– Lewis Hamilton took Odell Beckham on ride in Zonda but plans got spoiled

Lewis Hamilton got a visit by Odell Beckham Jr. back in 2019; the two drivers talked about multiple things while touring Monaco.

The seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is a known name in the sporting world. Several top athletes undoubtedly admire him because of various reasons.

The above statement was again validated when Hamilton got a visit by NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. The 29-year-old met Hamilton in Monaco back in 2019.

And the two went out on a car ride in Hamilton’s electric car. Initially, Beckham enquired about the F1 track in the city, to which Hamilton pointed out that it’s right there and decided to take the NFL player there.

On the way, the two prominent sports personalities talked about several things related to their respective sports. Hamilton also spoke about how everyone doubted his move to Mercedes, and fast forward to 2019, they won five titles and were on the verge of sixth.

Though, Mercedes further extended their success and went on to win eight consecutive titles. And Hamilton played a pivotal role in all of them.

Lewis Hamilton was embarrassed as his $11.3million car’s battery died

After giving him a humbling tour in a little electric car, Hamilton decided to take out his supercar Zonda. The car was previously the glory of Hamilton’s garage.

The 37-year-old, soon after this meeting with Beckham, sold the car for $11.3million. Nevertheless, all that money still can’t compensate him for a big embarrassment.

When Hamilton took this car out and turned the ignition on, the car couldn’t accelerate and instantly went out of power. Hamilton immediately cursed his luck.

At that moment, the video ended, and we don’t know what Beckham thought about it. But Hamilton made sure not to be too secretive about this blunder and posted it on Twitter amidst the 2020 season.

This one’s from the archives of myself and @OBJ cruising around Monaco before the race last year. I wanted to take him out in one of my favourite cars, the Zonda, but the battery died 😂

Head over to my YouTube channel to watch the full videohttps://t.co/kn0Hq6ENxh pic.twitter.com/OWqHhNasca — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 1, 2020

