From Bikini-Clad Sex and the City Appearance to Elegant F1 Dinner- Spice Girl Geri Halliwell Entered ‘New Stage’ in Her Life After Marrying Red Bull Boss Christian Horner

The personal life of Christian Horner has been a tale of romance goals for many. Serving as the Team Principal of Red Bull, many would think it would be hard for him to find the right balance between his work life and his personal life, but the 49-year-old gets it done with ease. In 2015, Horner married pop star Geri Halliwell, with whom the Briton shares two kids and has another child with his former partner. Leaving showbiz behind, the Spice Girl opted for elegance over glamour, appearing in gala dinners instead of ‘Sex and The City’ scenes.

In 2003, Helliwell auditioned for a cameo in the famous series to be in a scene alongside Kim Cattrall’s Samantha. Mrs. Horner had to wear a white bikini top and a short skirt, which made her uncomfortable while already feeling anxious about the role. Too polite to say ‘No’ to the clothes, Halliwell put them on and did the scene. Cut to 20 years later, the 51-year-old now appears in gala dinners at the Crown Prince’s Palace in an elegant white dress.

Geri Halliwell’s life took a major turn after marrying Christian Horner

From a popular spice girl to becoming one of the leading ladies in the F1 realm, Halliwell has come a long way in the last couple of decades. Owing the latest part of her life mostly to Horner, the singer-songwriter enjoys the latest roles of being a wife and a mother to three children.

Speaking to Vogue about the various phases and styles of her life on their official YouTube channel, Halliwell expressed what the latest phase of her life looks like.

“This new stage of my life, where it’s like, just wanna keep things a little bit simple, bit more demure. I don’t want to over-promote my body. Sometimes less is more.”

Having reached a more ‘mature’ phase of her life, Halliwell feels there isn’t much need for glamor in her life. She believes in elegant and simple clothing as opposed to loud colors and relatively more exposure of the body. Keeping in track with the same belief, Halliwell opts to wear a lot of white clothes as it keeps things simple and practical for her.

How did Horner and Halliwell meet?

The duo first met in 2009 when Bernie Ecclestone invited the ‘Spice Girl’ to the Monaco Grand Prix. Horner was already in the pitlane standing alongside Ron Dennis and Eddie Jordan, and Halliwell had come for a walkabout when the two first met. “She gave Ron a kiss on the cheek, and she gave Eddie a kiss on the cheek. So I thought, ‘OK, I’m on for a kiss on the cheek here!’ And I went to give her one and she shoved her hand out at me!”

In March 2014, news broke of Horner and Halliwell dating, which did not sit well with many as Horner had just broken up with his previous partner of 14 years, with whom he also had his first child. 8 months later, the couple got engaged, and in February 2015, they both said ‘I do’ to one another in Bedfordshire.