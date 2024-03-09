Jos Verstappen Thinks It Is ‘Too Late’ for Christian Horner to Get out of the Controversy – “I Sympathize With the Woman”

Soon after German reports claimed that Christian Horner had reached a financial agreement with the female employee, who made the accusations of “inappropriate behavior” towards her, Jos Verstappen has commented on the same. The Dutchman claimed that it is “too late” for the Briton to get out of the controversy. The 52-year-old made his most recent remarks, having earlier asked Red Bull to sack Horner to avoid a division in the team.

In another exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Verstappen said, “I sympathize with the woman, with all that she went through, but we will see what happens. I think it’s a bit too late for that ((for Horner to get out of the controversy) now. If that’s what he wants, fine, but I don’t think it will be possible”.

The former F1 driver then also added how Horner has the backing of the Thai owner. “He (Horner) has the support of the Thai owner so I think he will stay for the rest of the season,” added Verstappen. The Dutchman maintained his stance that as long as Horner stays put at Red Bull, the image of the team will continue to suffer.

As per RTL, Horner and Red Bull paid the female employee approximately $1.1 million as a severance payment to put an end to the saga. With Red Bull now having cleared Horner, Helmut Marko now finds himself amid another controversy.

Red Bull could suspend Helmut Marko for alleged involvement in Christian Horner saga

A few days after an independent barrister hired by Red Bull dismissed the grievance of the female employee against Christian Horner, the focus shifted to Helmut Marko for his alleged involvement in leaking sensitive information that could have compromised the Briton. When quizzed about the same, the Austrian himself admitted that Red Bull could indeed suspend him.

While speaking to ORF, Marko said, “There is a ‘theoretical possibility’ that I will be suspended by Red Bull”. He then added that there is a likelihood that he will not be present in the Red Bull garage when F1 visits Australia in two weeks.

As Marko finds himself in this controversy, he has the support of Max Verstappen. As per the BBC, the 26-year-old Dutchman explained how it is very important for him that Marko stays in the team.

The three-time world champion believes that if the Austrian were to leave Red Bull, it would not be a good situation for him. Max Verstappen then ended his remarks by stating that there is a possibility of him considering leaving Red Bull if Marko is no longer on the side.