F1

Fans have to spent $1000 to buy Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz’s special Ferrari mini helmet

Fans have to spent $1000 to buy Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz's special Ferrari mini helmet
Somin Bhattacharjee

Previous Article
"So finally wait is over": Mohammad Amir commends Virat Kohli for his 71st century in international Cricket vs Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022
Next Article
India vs Afghanistan Man of the Match: Who is the Man of the Match today IND vs Afghanistan T20 in Dubai?
F1 Latest News
Charles Leclerc's $1 Million car gets high police security ahead of Italian gp
Charles Leclerc’s $1 Million car gets high police security ahead of Italian gp

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc’s $1 Million car gets escorted by police in Italy ahead of…