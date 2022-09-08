Fans have to spent $1000 to buy Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz’s special Ferrari mini helmet

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will wear a special yellow-colored helmet at the 2022 Italian GP to celebrate Ferrari’s 75th anniversary.

The Italian GP is always a special occasion for Ferrari. This year’s race, however, is even more special because the Scuderia will be celebrating its 75th anniversary in front of their home fans in Monza.

To commemorate this milestone occasion, Ferrari have introduced one-off race suits and a special car livery for the 2022 Italian GP. Both Leclerc and Sainz attended the launch event in Milan, where they showed the one-off livery they will use this weekend.

Earlier today, Sainz and Leclerc posted pictures on social media of the helmets they will wear this weekend. To go with the theme, the helmets themselves are yellow in color and fans loved the design. What they didn’t love, however, was the price of the replicas of these helmets which according to some sources costed around $18,000.

Even the mini-helmets cost a lot. Fans have to pay $952 dollars if they want to buy a mini replica of the Leclerc and Sainz’s helmets.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz hoping for Ferrari’s return to winning ways

Ferrari have had a very difficult 2022 season in spite of getting off to a great start. They won two of the first three races, but since then it has gone downhill for them. A mixture of strategy goof ups and bad luck saw them lose huge points whereas Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s consistency really helped them capitalize.

Right now, Verstappen is 109 points ahead of Leclerc in the Drivers’ Championship Standings. In the Constructors’ Standings, Red Bull are 135 points ahead of Ferrari. With just seven races left, it’s highly unlikely that the Maranello based outfit will overturn this advantage and bring home glory which has eluded them for far too long.

This weekend, however, Ferrari will be hoping to win their first home race since 2019. The Tifosi have had a very difficult last few months but a win in Monza could ease things up. Both Leclerc and Sainz will be on their toes, hoping to outshine Verstappen and Red Bull as they aim for a strong result to close the gap up top.

