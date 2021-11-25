“Everyone has their own management style”– Guenther Steiner responds to Schumacher’s comments on his behaviour with Haas drivers

Guenther Steiner responds to Ralf Schumacher’s criticism for allegedly throwing his drivers under the bus for poor performances.

Guenther Steiner is famous for his transparent type of behaviour with his drivers. He’s not reluctant to tell what he thinks about his drivers. Be it Grand Prix interviews to his Drive to Survive cameos. He has often criticized his former drivers, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen.

The trend still continues with the new drivers Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher. Reacting to it, Ralf Schumacher (uncle of Mick) criticized Steiner’s management style.

“As a driver, I wouldn’t have put up with that and would have grabbed him,” said Ralf earlier. He added: “No driver wants to read in public how his team boss criticizes him. That should happen internally.”

However, Steiner not taking the former F1 drivers’ comments had made it clear that it’s his style. And he wouldn’t want to have recommendations from outside.

“Everyone has their own management style,” he said in an interview with Sport1.de. “I have mine. I’m the team manager and don’t have to tell anyone how I do my things. And I won’t ask the public, drivers or press about it in the future either.”

Also read: Nikita Mazepin reveals that internal problems at Haas are making things very difficult for him

Guenther Steiner stayed calm despite rookie wars

Mick and Mazepin’s quarrel to be the better man in Haas has given some tense moments for Haas this year. But unlike earlier when Steiner broke the door while frustrated with Magnussen, this time he stayed calm.

“You can see that I stayed very calm this year, right?” said Steiner. “Yes, we had a couple of accidents and disagreements between the two of them early and mid-season.

“Even if it wasn’t easy, we managed to get the two of them to understand each other. You know where the limits are. When it threatened to escalate, I used my method of solving this without considering the public’s opinion.

“The two respect each other. You don’t always have to agree, but respect has to be there. I don’t really care if they’re best friends or not.”

Also read: Mick Schumacher working from the bottom at Haas to reach huge heights in Formula 1