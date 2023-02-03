Kimi Raikkonen Reveals Absurd Reason Why He Missed Watching Michael Schumacher’ Lifetime Achievement Award Moment

Kimi Raikkonen and Michael Schumacher once were the classic example of a rivalry between a young hotshot going against a legendary veteran. The early years of the Finnish race driver were invested in ending the hegemony of the seven-time world champion.

Though that never happened, they eventually built massive mutual respect amidst their intense rivalry. Ultimately, Raikkonen only replaced Schumacher at Ferrari when the latter decided to retire for the first time in 2006.

However, one would expect the Finnish race driver to keep his cheeky side away when honouring the 91 Grand Prix winner for his excellent career, but he couldn’t resist.

Kimi Raikkonen onboard Race Start at the 2004 Bahrain GP. pic.twitter.com/PlmvmjR3NG — LshMain #KimiWeek (@KimiCoomkkonen) February 1, 2023

Also read: When Fernando Alonso Escaped Alive After Suffering a Horrendous 46 G Shunt

Kimi Raikkonen was taking a dump when Michael Schumacher got a lifetime award

Raikkonen isn’t among the people who would follow a norm usually. That’s what happened when the F1 world stopped to acknowledge the greatness of Schumacher. But the Finnish race driver was unusually busy.

Appearing on one of Top Gear’s episodes, Jeremy Clarkson recalled when Schumacher was being honoured with a lifetime achievement award by Pele. Martin Brundle then asked Raikkonen whether he had seen the ceremony.

Clarkson rhetorically asks how did he respond. Raikkonen said: “I was busy,” trying to censor what would come next, and Clarkson completed it by saying, “taking a dump.”

The former Ferrari star couldn’t resist but laugh at being found guilty. Then he innocently tried to justify himself by saying that at least he was being honest.

The sassy Raikkonen

This is not the only time Raikkonen has been hilarious with his takes. And not even Schumacher could have been spared with his classic comical comments. He deeply regards his Ferrari predecessor and even claimed he saw reflections of his former rival Mick Schumacher.

Nevertheless, Raikkonen never leaves a chance to make F1 fans chuckle with his comments. In the same episode, Clarkson recalled how once the 2007 world champion was asked about the importance of helmets to him. He replied that it protects his head, dismissing all the emotional intricacies.

In 2021, Raikkonen decided to retire from the sport. Since then, he has hardly been in the public light except for his cameo in NASCAR last year.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton Makes His Choice Between Fernando Alonso and Nico Rosberg